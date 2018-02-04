Nick Foles’ TD catch looked a lot like Bears QB Matt Barkley’s — in same stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — As quarterbacks go, Nick Foles is a much better catcher than Tom Brady.

The Eagles quarterback was on the receiving end of one of the strangest plays in Super Bowl history late in the first half Sunday. Facing fourth-and-goal from a yard-and-a-half out, the Eagles decided to go for it — and run a trick play.

Lined up in a shotgun, Foles walked toward the line of scrimmage as if he were calling an audible to his offensive linemen. Foles stopped just outside the right shoulder of his tight end, and the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement, who flipped it to tight end Trey Burton running from the left flank on a reverse. Running right, Burton pulled up and threw to Foles, who was wide open in the end zone in the right flat.

I know the Nick Foles receiving TD looks familiar. Same stadium, too. #Bears https://t.co/chd2faAkXJ Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass Sunday. (AP) — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) February 5, 2018

The play looked a lot like another quarterback receiving touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium — in the same end zone.

In the 2016 finale, the Bears had quarterback Matt Barkley walk to the line of scrimmage on third-and-goal at the 2 and shift outside the right tight end.

Running back Jeremy Langford caught the shotgun snap, handed to Cam Meredith running left to right on reverse. Meredith, a former Illinois State quarterback, pulled up and threw to Barkley and nearly the exact same spot where Foles caught his touchdown.

Brady dropped his own pass earlier in the half Sunday.