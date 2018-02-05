Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Tom Brady threw for 505 yards, but Nick Foles and the Eagles won the Super Bowl … Alshon Jeffery kept his promise … The Eagles borrowed the Foles-TD-catch play from the Bears … Dream come true for Eagles kicker Jake Elliott of Lyons Township H.S. … Super Bowl rewind minute-by-minute … Not everybody liked Justin Timberlake’s halftime show … Of course the kid from the halftime show became an instant meme … Brady is not retiring yet … Why did Bill Belichick bench Malcolm Butler? … Things got a little crazy in Philly last night … People were genuinely happy to see Tom Brady sad … Gisele Bundchen went out of her way to thank Eagles players … ICYMI, Brian Urlacher got into the Hall of Fame …