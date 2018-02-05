2-Minute Drill: Nick Foles won, Tom Brady didn’t, Philly erupted overnight

Nick Foles smiles after winning the Super Bowl and taking home the MVP award. | Getty Images

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Tom Brady threw for 505 yards, but Nick Foles and the Eagles won the Super Bowl … Alshon Jeffery kept his promise … The Eagles borrowed the Foles-TD-catch play from the Bears … Dream come true for Eagles kicker Jake Elliott of Lyons Township H.S. … Super Bowl rewind minute-by-minute … Not everybody liked Justin Timberlake’s halftime show … Of course the kid from the halftime show became an instant meme … Brady is not retiring yet … Why did Bill Belichick bench Malcolm Butler? … Things got a little crazy in Philly last night … People were genuinely happy to see Tom Brady sad … Gisele Bundchen went out of her way to thank Eagles players … ICYMI, Brian Urlacher got into the Hall of Fame …

Oops

Literally hours before the Super Bowl and they’re painting hashmarks on the field that they forgot to put on pic.twitter.com/gpE2ZR6YeI — NFL Access (@NFL_Access) February 4, 2018

When TV goes blank during Super Bowl

Who paid 5 million for that blank screen? #WasteOfMoney — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) February 5, 2018

Star of the show

While many wanna talk about #SelfieKid w/ Justin Timberlake, let’s talk about the bigger story … Why two phones, my man? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4kflVHZX6P — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) February 5, 2018

Things got out of hand

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

What street poles?

They ripped the dang steeet poles out of the ground pic.twitter.com/af6ccASHTA — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

Doing it right

In light of Philadelphia being torn apart piece by piece, look at how wholesome this celebration was. pic.twitter.com/9kqZWNgiu0 — Lauren Kirschman (@laurenkirschman) February 5, 2018

‘This’ made people cry after the Super Bowl

A sign