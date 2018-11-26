What direction are Blackhawks heading? ‘We’re trying to improve,’ Bowman says

In 2016, the Blackhawks’ future looked bright despite their abrupt first-round elimination to the St. Louis Blues.

At the time, general manager Stan Bowman believed he held the pieces that were going to develop and make the team better. Strapped with cap space, he pointed to budding prospects like Vinnie Hinostroza, Ryan Hartman, Tyler Motte and Nick Schmaltz — just to name a few — as players who were going to lead the next successful generation of Hawks.

But after Schmaltz was dealt to the Coyotes in exchange for center Dylan Strome and winger Brendan Perlini on Sunday night, none of those players Bowman once said were the future of the organization are still with the Hawks. Oh, and neither is coach Joel Quenneville, who was fired earlier this month after a slow start to the season.

So what direction are the Hawks (9-10-5) heading at this point?

Chicago Blackhawks' general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention Friday, July 27, 2018, in Chicago | Annie Rice/Associated Press

“We’re trying to improve,” Bowman said Monday at practice. “To put it simply, I think we’re trying to have our younger players next next step and become impact players. At the same time, we’re trying to have our established players continue to be difference makers … We’re a better team today than we were yesterday simply because we have more depth up front, we have more options.”

The move to trade Schmaltz wasn’t to light a flame under some of the Hawks’ slumping, young forwards, according to coach Jeremy Colliton. Rather, Colliton and Bowman both saw it as an opportunity for the Hawks to get two “very promising” young forwards for the price of one. Bowman also said the additions of Strome and Perlini into the Hawks’ lineup “gives us the chance to be competitive this season.”

Competitive, sure. Will it be enough for the Hawks to make the playoffs? Probably not.

But right now, Bowman spoke of being “patient” with the Hawks as they adjust to Colliton’s new system.

“You have to be patient to allow the process to take place in terms of learning to play a little bit of a different way,” he said. “You have a new coach who stresses different things than the previous coach so there’s no way to hurry that up.”

“In the meantime you want to try to win as many games as you can … I think when you do that it’s not too hard to stay in the race … You have to just keep looking forward. You can’t get ahead of yourself, you can’t win 10 games at one time. You have to win one game at a time 10 times and then suddenly you got a winning streak there. So we’re approaching it that way.”

NOTE: Defenseman Connor Murphy practiced with the Hawks for the first time this season.

Throughout training this summer, Murphy had lingering back soreness but didn’t believe it was anything too serious. Fast forward to training camp, and the Hawks’ medical staff declared Murphy out for the first part of the season.

It’s unclear when Murphy will return. Asked what his timeline was, Murphy said he was “more week to week.”

“I just show up and ask if I can skate every day and today they let me practice and that was a big bonus,” said Murphy, who hasn’t been cleared for full contact. “I feel good but I’m definitely going in the right direction.”