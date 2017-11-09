Bracing for impact: Nick Kwiatkoski eager to play, prove himself again

In the NFL’s next-man-up world, it’s rare that the next man in is as capable as the man he’s replacing on the field.

An obvious example is the Packers’ precarious situation at quarterback with backup Brett Hundley playing for injured star Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears’ inside linebackers are a different story, though.

It’s arguably the Bears’ deepest position overall. The Bears’ eighth-ranked defense has thrived regardless of who is in the middle of it.

“There’s a sense of friendly competition there,” second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said.

And that “friendly competition” needs to produce positives Sunday against the Packers.

Kwiatkoski is in line to start for the first time since injuring his right pectoral muscle in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Danny Trevathan has missed every practice since straining his calf against the Saints in Week 8.

“My focus [was] just building confidence and using my arm, and I think I’ve done that the last couple weeks,” Kwiatkoski said. “I forced myself to stay mentally in the game more than I was before. I was preparing like I was playing even though I wasn’t up and I knew I wasn’t playing. I was in the film room answering questions like I was going to be in there.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m fine, that I’m going to be good. But obviously, you can’t simulate a game rep or practice.”

Filling in for Trevathan — who missed the Bears’ Week 5 loss to Vikings because of his one-game suspension for his hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams — won’t be an easy task. Trevathan has been one of the Bears’ best players this season, making a team-high 52 tackles, two sacks and an interception in seven games.

Kwiatkoski’s return is notable, though. A fourth-round selection last year, Kwiatkoski still is viewed as a defensive building block. He just needs to stay on the field and prove it.

Inside linebacker is the only level of the defense where one of Ryan Pace’s draft picks hasn’t cemented a starting position. Safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos are responsible for five takeaways in the secondary; outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and nose tackle Eddie Goldman are stalwarts up front.

“[Kwiatkoski’s] arrow was really going up, up, up,” inside linebacker coach Glenn Pires said last week. “We’re all disappointed as much as he is [with his injury].”

In the long run, Christian Jones’ rise could prove to be very beneficial for Kwiatkoski. It’s allowed the team to be overly patient with Kwiatkoski’s recovery. But Jones’ strong play in five starts also forces Kwiatkoski to be better in order to play himself.

Kwiatkoski was active against the Panthers and Saints, but he only took the field for one defensive snap against the Saints after Trevathan strained his calf.

With Kwiatkoski watching, the Bears’ defense evolved into one of the league’s best units. In the Bears’ past four games, the defense allowed an average of 16.8 points, forced eight takeaways and made 14 sacks.

Kwiatkoski doesn’t feel as if he’s stepping into a brand-new defense from when he last started in Week 2, but there is pressure to produce.

“Obviously, there’s things that we’re doing better [in games],” Kwiatkoski said. “But preparation and practice is all the same that it was before.”

It’s simply time for Kwiatkoski to turn his preparation into results on the field.

Then again, it’s what the inside linebackers have done all season since he and Jerrell Freeman (torn pectoral) were injured in the first two weeks.

“[Kwiatkoski’s] watching and seeing guys playing well in front of him,” Pires said. “He’s got to be ready to play.”