Nicolas Gaitan debuts, Fire earn first win of season

The Fire's Nemanja Nikolic competes with New York's Tim Parker during the first half of Saturday's game. | Courtesy of Chicago Fire Soccer Club

If the Fire get anything from the 2019 season, Saturday could be remembered as an important moment.

They got their first win of the season, beating the New York Red Bulls 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium. Despite losing the possession battle, the Fire had almost all of the game’s chances and were hardly threatened by the Red Bulls until the final minutes.

They also got their first glimpse of Nicolas Gaitan. In the 63rd minute, two days after his first practice with the team, Gaitan made his debut as a substitute, taking the place of Aleksandar Katai. Signed earlier in March, the Fire (1-2-1, 4 points) have big expectations for Gaitan, who saw his first game action in four months.

“We have to prove altogether that he’s probably one of the best players that ever played in this league,” Fire coach Veljko Paunovic said Thursday. “We want to work together towards that.”

It will take some time before it’s known whether the Fire did that. And even though they had the bulk of the chances, it took some time before the Fire went in front Saturday.

In the 48th minute, the Fire took their first lead since the opening game of the season. Though the Red Bulls helped a little bit.

After a scramble in front of the New York goal, Nemanja Nikolic tried an overhead kick that appeared to be headed for an open goal. The torso of the Red Bulls’ Tim Parker helped it over the line, and the New York defender was credited with an own goal.

Meanwhile, the Fire went with a 4-2-3-1 formation but made some changes to the lineup.

Bastian Schweinsteiger moved from the midfield and started at center back alongside Marcelo. Johan Kappelhof shifted to right back. Mo Adams, back from loan, began at central midfield with Dax McCarty. Defender Diego Campos went to the bench.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Fire handed Jeremiah Gutjahr his first career start and appearance. Signed as a Homegrown player in January, Gutjahr started at left back despite being known as a midfielder. The Fire were without Raheem Edwards and Jorge Corrales due to injury.

Paunovic also dropped midfielder Djordie Mihailovic from the starting lineup, though he came on as a substitute in the 80th minute.