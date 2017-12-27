Nike unveils new ‘City Edition’ jerseys for 30 NBA teams

Bulls unveiled their new Nike "City Edition" jerseys. | Courtesy of Bulls/Twitter

Nike unveiled Wednesday morning its 30 “NBA City Edition” uniforms.

This edition was designed to honor the fans and the team’s city, according to Nike’s website.

The Bulls jersey was clearly inspired by Chicago’s flag. The jerseys are white with red and light blue stripes outlining the neck and arms. There are also four stars down the left side of the jersey. “Sweet Home” and the NBA logo are stitched to the bottom right corner.

The Bulls will wear these uniforms on Jan. 26 when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center.

Introducing the City Edition jersey, inspired by our hometown. The #Bulls will wear these for the first time at home against the Lakers on January 26. pic.twitter.com/2QGKdGGkdM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 27, 2017

Here are some of the 29 other uniforms and the reasons behind the designs.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers channel their “Mamba mentality” with these Kobe Bryant-inspired jerseys. The body of the jersey is a snakeskin pattern and No. 24 is stitched on their waistbands.

Meet the newest addition to the Lakers uniform lineup. For the City. By @kobebryant. #LakeShow| #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/Ok7Ussh6jF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 27, 2017

2. Philadelphia 76ers

The off-white color of the 76ers City Edition jerseys is supposed to be similar to the parchment used for the Declaration of Independence. The font is also supposed to mimic the manuscript of the Declaration of Independence and “Unite or Die” is stitched in the bottom left corner.

Up close and personal with the ‘City’. 🔍👀 | https://t.co/IMZXtKGlJi pic.twitter.com/qXPPaAE0gp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 27, 2017

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The color base of the uniforms is supposed to replicate Milwaukee’s famous Cream City bricks.

4. Indiana Pacers

The check pattern is supposed to be a tribute to Indianapolis’s rich racing history. The numbers on the jerseys also look like the numbers on racing cars.

The checkerboard flag and finish line come to life on the front of the jersey, and the player number mimics the numbers on classic race cars. See more photos: https://t.co/vFHBA0pihS pic.twitter.com/oKYhVTwELy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2017

5. Portland Trailblazers

The uniform’s plaid pattern was inspired by legendary coach Jack Ramsay’s unique wardrobe.

Trail Blazers' new alternate jersey has subtle plaid pattern as a salute to former coach Dr. Jack Ramsay. pic.twitter.com/1lfw5LkSZr — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 27, 2017

6. San Antonio Spurs

The camouflage pattern was designed to honor the servicemen and servicewomen of the U.S. Armed Forces.

We are proud to call Military City, USA our home. Our new #NIKExNBA uniform honors the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, many who have also called San Antonio home. pic.twitter.com/KzgZ8DU5eB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 27, 2017

7. Dallas Mavericks

The neon colors are supposed to replicate the “swagger of the Big D and the vibrancy of Dallas nights,” according to Nike.

Only in Dallas will you feel the energy the downtown skyline brings to its Dallasites. Marked by the neon glow on the letters, numbers and piping, the new Mavs City Edition Jersey reflects the swagger of the Big D and the vibrancy of Dallas nights.#NIKExNBA #MFFL pic.twitter.com/aNNxUeJD8c — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 27, 2017

8. Houston Rockets

The Rockets jerseys were leaked and not supposed to be released until a later date, according to Nike. But the jerseys are meant to be a tribute to the Chinese New Year.

FIRST LOOK: Rockets' new alternate jersey. Similar to previous Chinese New Year jersey, but without sleeves. pic.twitter.com/7xPUPwFK2j — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 27, 2017

9. Boston Celtics

The jersey design replicates the Celtics’ parquet floor and is meant to honor Red Auerbach. The belt buckle had the iconic banner design to match TD Garden rafters and highlights the Celtics’ 2008 championship.

First look: Celtics' new alternate uni with parquet floor pattern sublimated into the fabric. Waistband patch mimics "2008 World Champions" banner. pic.twitter.com/ZdPtrvXSCd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 27, 2017

10. Detroit Pistons

The chrome features on the Piston’s City Edition uniforms are supposed to honor the Motor City.

11. Charlotte Hornets

The jerseys have a hive-inspired pattern, colors that mimic iridescent hornet wings, and the team’s anthem, “Enter the Swarm,” is stitched above the jock tag.

PHOTOS: A detailed look at the Hornets fifth and final uniform for the 2017-18 season, the City Edition #BuzzCity Uniforms. 📸 https://t.co/V1corL4uMl#NIKExNBA | #WeAreJordan pic.twitter.com/IQAGGKaCQx — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 27, 2017

12. Brooklyn Nets

The wire pattern on the jerseys was inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge’s steel cables.

13. Atlanta Hawks

Via Nike:

“Asymmetrical lines and volt accents nod to the team’s uniforms from the ’70s, while the design and font take inspiration from the city’s cutting-edge music scene.”

Hawks' new alternate jersey. Although not shown in this photo, ad patch will be included for game use. pic.twitter.com/YWl3u8T1uC — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 27, 2017

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

When the Cavaliers reference “protecting The Land” it’s actually a reference to the giant “Guardians of Transportation sculptures over Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge. Ohio is also stitched in the uniform’s waistbands.

The City Edition first-look:

“The Land,” Cleveland's popular nickname, displays across the chest.

Side panels, inspired by the iconic “Guardians of Transportation” sculptures.

The State of Ohio on the waistband + the Ohio flag underneath the flap, a nod to #Cavs fans across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jCJFuRDFK6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 27, 2017

15. Denver Nuggets

The gold and tools on the Nuggets’ jerseys represents Colorado’s rich mining history. The “5280” on the waistband also stands for Denver’s elevation above sea level.

5280. City has officially arrived. pic.twitter.com/5r4ydBgzt2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 27, 2017

16. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors City Edition uniforms pay tribute to Chinese culture in the Bay Area. The chest logo combines a classic Chinese symbol with the Golden Gate Bridge. The Chinese characters for prosperity are also on the waistbands.

17. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers’ uniforms were influenced by Southern California’s beach culture.

Influenced by SoCal’s beach culture w/ design elements inspired by boardshorts. The LA Clippers City Edition uniform celebrates the team’s history in San Diego w/ colors & nautical details inspired by the era. 🏀: @Dribble2Much

🎶: Gucci Gang @LilPump

👕: https://t.co/Wv7gqd5xOS pic.twitter.com/CbjFtGyFEh — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2017

18. Memphis Grizzlies

Via Nike:

“The Memphis uniform is inspired by the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike ‘I Am A Man’ slogans and reflects on the events, circumstance and losses surrounding the movement, including the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

The color of the uniform is meant to be like a winter coat of the wolf and the white symbolizes snow.

20. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelican’s City Edition uniform honors the vibrant life of New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

There really isn’t a backstory to this design. They just look cool.

⚡️These will go fast.⚡️@nikebasketball City Edition for OKC. On sale 10a tomorrow in @ChesapeakeArena Thunder Shop and at https://t.co/te4YBJA1DP pic.twitter.com/1h2ZkA3qci — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 26, 2017

22. Orlando Magic

Via Nike:

“The edges of light bordering our universe reveal a vastness greater than our imagination. Emblematic of the desire to achieve more, the Orlando Magic City Edition uniform is the will to break boundaries, push our outer confines and find something greater than our individual selves.”

Reach beyond limits. Our city. Our tradition. Introducing the all new Orlando Magic City Edition jersey. #puremagic #nikexnba pic.twitter.com/BTmgNHdduh — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 27, 2017

23. Phoenix Suns

The uniform’s design honors the Hispanic heritage of the community of the Suns.

50 years make for quite a story. #SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/JA0u7cb4qN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 16, 2017

24. Sacramento Kings

The Kings’ City Edition uniforms are a throwback to the franchise’s history. It’s meant to blend the King’s “storied past with our bright future” so to speak.

Kings City Edition Uniform Salutes Franchise History, Updated for the Future With New Emblems » https://t.co/TS7mZI14nG pic.twitter.com/blLuvokKsp — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 27, 2017

25. Utah Jazz

The colors used for Jazz’s alternative uniforms were decided based on Utah’s red rock formations, arches and canyons.

26. Washington Wizards

Saving the best for last: The Wizards’ jersey might top the rest. The uniform pays homage to the District of Columbia. It has marble patterns on the side, which are supposed to replicate the Washington monuments.

Nike said the Knicks, Heat and Raptors alternate uniforms will be unveiled “at a later date.”

