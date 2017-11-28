Nikola Mirotic attends his first game since the punching incident

The Bulls bench was a bit more crowded on Tuesday, and definitely had a lot more facial hair.

Attending his first game since being punched by teammate Bobby Portis on Oct. 17, Nikola Mirotic sat courtside during the 104-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the United Center, and maybe, just maybe, some healing between the two players finally looks to have a starting point.

“Those guys were on the floor together at certain points at practice [Monday], and they were against each other,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the Portis-Mirotic relationship. “It’s an important part of the process that we’re working through everything to get this thing as normal as possible moving forward, and to get those guys out there on the floor together is an important part.’’

There has still been no sit-down between the two scheduled, and in the timeout huddles on Tuesday there was no interaction, but the fact that Mirotic is making the effort to acclimate himself back with his teammates beyond just practice was a good sign.

Especially when that seemed all but unrealistic last month, with the Sun-Times reporting that Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls, insisting that either Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could be sent elsewhere.

Besides there being almost no market on either player, VP of basketball operations John Paxson said that all decisions like that would have to be “what’s best for the organization.’’ Translation: They weren’t going to be held hostage by ultimatums.

The other big step for Mirotic will be meeting with the media for the first time since the practice altercation, telling his side of the story and where he exactly stands.

That could be happening at some point this week, but was still unclear.

“It’s great to have Niko back on the [practice] floor,’’ Hoiberg said. “Obviously, he’s rusty right now being his first action five-on-five.’’

As far as a timetable for his season debut, that will be dependent on how quickly he gets his conditioning up.

Either way, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms. The loss to the Suns was further indication of that, as offensive consistency again was a problem with the second unit.

After building a 29-28 first-quarter lead, the Bulls (3-16) fell on hard times in the second stanza, shooting 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from the field and just 2-for-12 (16.7 percent) from beyond the three-point line.

“Getting bodies back will help, but when adversity hits just keep playing the right way,’’ forward Denzel Valentine said of the scoring inconsistencies that have plagued both the starters and reserves this season. “We have guys that try to do it themselves sometimes, kind of get out of character. Turn the ball over or not play defense, then we come down and we don’t know what we’re in. It’s just discipline and a sense of urgency at this point.

“That’s youth. We just have a lot of new guys that aren’t used to playing at this level or have new roles, so that’s youth. As long as we can keep showing we can get better, though, that’s what matters.’’

Not that all the youth struggled against the Suns.

Despite four more turnovers, including one late, Kris Dunn scored a career-high 24 points, as well as handing out eight assists.

“I thought he came out very aggressive, he was really attacking,’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “That has to be his mentality every night. The overall consistency has to be there for him.’’