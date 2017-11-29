Mirotic to speak with media for 1st time since fight with Portis

Nikola Mirotic is expected to speak with the media, which means he’ll finally have the chance to tell his side of what happened at practice on Oct. 17.

This week has been a lot of firsts for Mirotic, who was nursing two broken bones in his face after being punched at practice by teammate Bobby Portis.

Mirotic practiced with the team for the first time on Monday and ran pre-practice sets with guards Zach LaVine and Jerian Grant. He also attended his first game and sat courtside during the 104-99 loss to the Suns at the United Center on Tuesday.

While Mirotic appears to be making a full recovery since the incident, Portis and him are reportedly still not on speaking terms.

No sit-down has been scheduled, and there was no interaction between Mirotic and Portis in the huddles during timeouts, but Mirotic’s attempt to reacclimate himself with the Bulls was a good sign.

This “breakthrough” appeared unrealistic last month after Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls, insisting that Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could be sent elsewhere.

Besides the lack of a market for either player, vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said he’d do “what’s best for the organization.’’

Translation: They weren’t going to be held hostage by ultimatums.