Nikola Mirotic gets the nod to play tonight, as well as some backing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As expected, Nikola Mirotic made it through the Friday morning shootaround setback free and will make his regular-season debut tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

“Niko will play tonight,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We talked about starting out with him being careful about his minutes. There’s no hard number per say. We just have to be smart about this as he works his way back into playing shape, especially the back-to-back here in his first stint. So he’ll go out and probably play 15-20 minutes tonight. It could be different depending on the flow of the game, but he’s excited to be back and we’re excited to have him out there.’’

It was on Thursday that Mirotic told the Sun-Times that his teammates that felt resent toward him and the way he handled this offseason – working out at the Advocate Center by himself rather than with the team – needed to move on.

Hoiberg was asked about Mirotic’s approach to the summer and defended the forward’s decision to add muscle and work on his body.

“Yeah, Niko had a good summer,’’ Hoiberg said. “He decided that it was important for him to stay back and work on his body, and he’s never really had a summer to do that, playing on his national team the way he has. So the dedication he had to work on his body was a key for him and he added a lot of muscle, and again he came in and played very well in the preseason. I thought Niko had a very good summer.’’

The Sun-Times reported last month that going into training camp there was a feeling by many of the younger players that Mirotic acted entitled over the summer, and those feelings could have helped spark the Oct. 17 practice altercation between Mirotic and Bobby Portis which put Mirotic into the hospital and Portis on an eight-game suspension.

“Again, the biggest thing right now that we talked about in the locker room before shootaround is we welcomed him all back, excited to have him back, and everybody is in agreement with that,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s the big thing, that his teammates are excited to get him back.’’