Nikola Mirotic has made a real argument to get his starting job back

Of course it had to be asked.

With Nikola Mirotic coming off back-to-back games in which he’s started for an injured Lauri Markkanen (back) and flourished, it was more than just playing devil’s advocate to ask coach Fred Hoiberg if Mirotic has earned back his starting job over the rookie.

Especially since the Bulls have won both games – four-straight since Mirotic returned from injury – and the fourth-year forward was a combined plus-16 in the plus/minus category as a starter.

“We’re evaluating all the time,’’ Hoiberg said, taking the politically correct route in his response on Thursday. “But at this time, the plan [Wednesday] – obviously Lauri was a late scratch – was Lauri going to be the starter.’’

In other words, that’s a no for now.

But there is an argument to be made, especially by Mirotic.

Mirotic never lost his spot after he was named a starter at the end of training camp. If anything it was taken from him with a Bobby Portis punch that sidelined Portis with an eight-game suspension, and Mirotic for much longer, as he recovered for almost seven weeks because of two broken bones in his face and a concussion.

With both players on the shelf in the wake of that Oct. 17 practice altercation, that opened the door for Markkanen to start. He basically slammed that door shut, surprising even the coaching staff with his versatility for a 20-year-old.

His development, however, didn’t necessarily mean wins. Mirotic has returned, promised the winning would start, and has delivered on that bravado to the tune of a 4-0 record with him in uniform.

Yes, the second unit – especially Portis of all people – has excelled with Mirotic out there, but so has the starting unit as the last two games have shown.

“I’ve liked how both lineups have looked,’’ Hoiberg said of his reasoning to stick with Markkanen as a starter once the back problems get better. “With Niko coming off the bench, he was terrific in that role. Lauri obviously has been very productive as our starter. But I’ve also liked the way it’s looked with Niko as a starter. Obviously, we haven’t had Lauri in the lineup these last two games when Niko has moved into that role. The big thing I’m looking forward to is those two guys playing together some. We have not really had that lineup out there to this point.

“The important thing is Niko is going to have a big role on this team. And there will be a lot of games where he’s in there at the end. And that’s the important thing.’’

Mirotic has been asked about getting his starting job back twice now since his return, and both times downplayed it, insisting, “I’m not even thinking about that. I’m think about doing whatever it takes for us to win games.’’

A healthy attitude for all parties, especially with how fragile the Portis-Mirotic situation was, and how bad it could have gone in Mirotic’s return.

Yes, the two have still not had any sort of conversation to clear the air off the court, but on the court they have no problem communicating and exchanging fist bumps.

“We’re all grown men, we all understand the situation, what happened,’’ guard Kris Dunn said. “You just got to get past it.

“They understand how to be professional, and I think they’re doing a great job with it. I think the team is helping them, keeping that positive energy between the two. I think it’s big props to them. They’re not letting it effect the team, so I think it’s unbelievable what they’re doing.’’