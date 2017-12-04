Nikola Mirotic has more hurdles before he’s given the nod to return

Fred Hoiberg was still hopeful to have Nikola Mirotic in uniform and ready to play an NBA game at some point this week.

Heck, the Bulls coach was just glad that Mirotic wants to be in a Bulls uniform once again, especially considering how turbulent his season has been.

“I think it’s great,’’ Hoiberg said Monday, when discussing Mirotic and the fact that the forward is “itching to return.’’ “He’s a guy that had a really good preseason heading into this, so to get past everything that’s gone on is very important.’’

That didn’t sound like a possibility last month or even a few weeks ago.

It was on Oct. 17 that Mirotic and teammate Bobby Portis got into a well-publicized practice altercation leaving Portis suspended for eight games and Mirotic in the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion.

The Sun-Times reported in early November that Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls that either Portis had to go or he wanted to go.

And while the two still haven’t spoken away from the court or had a sit-down over the situation, obviously both sides have accepted the idea of keeping it professional on the court.

As far as Mirotic making his 2017-18 debut, the fourth-year stretch-four will go through another lengthy practice on Tuesday, and that could go a long way in determining his week. If he comes out with no setbacks, he would join the Bulls on the two-city road trip, and while he would be doubtful for Wednesday’s game in Indiana, Friday in Charlotte looks like a possibility.

“Communicate to see how he’s doing with his body, with his soreness,’’ Hoiberg said. “The one thing you don’t want is Niko to come back and have some type of setback with a hamstring or a lower back.

“He really wants to be out there. I know that for a fact.’’

No thanks

While Dwyane Wade has been willing to play the role of sixth man in Cleveland, the three-time champion made it very clear that he would not have been as accepting of that role if the Bulls wouldn’t have bought him out and he would have been back this season.

“No, wasn’t doing that [here],’’ Wade said. “It’s a little easier being in the position I’m in, when I decided to go to Cleveland, I understand that was a possibility. I was gonna let it play out and see how it went.

“Now, I never had the conversation here about that.’’

Wade played just one season for his hometown team, averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

No hard feelings

Ohio State fan LeBron James was asked about his beloved Buckeyes being overlooked by the committee for the college football playoff and said, “I think they did a great job, honestly. Obviously I’m a huge Buckeye fan, and we would love to be in the final four, to be able to compete for a national championship. But there’s never been a two-loss team in the final four.’’