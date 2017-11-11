Nikola Mirotic has started shooting the basketball on his road back

SAN ANTONIO – Shawn Respert had a busy Saturday afternoon.

While the rest of the Bulls players and staff were down in San Antonio to take on the gold standard of basketball, the director of player development was at the Advocate Center working out both Zach LaVine and Nikola Mirotic.

It was the Mirotic workout that offered up the most news, however, as the injured forward actually put up some shots for the first time since being punched by teammate Bobby Portis on Oct. 17, breaking two bones in his face and suffering a concussion.

Coach Fred Hoiberg communicated with Respert to get news on both fronts, and as far as Mirotic, “He had a really good workout. He actually got on the floor and got some shots up,’’ Hoiberg said of the fourth-year player.

Again, Hoiberg said the only focus remains on Mirotic making progress in his rehab. The fact that he was shooting didn’t clear up a timetable for a return.

Meanwhile, while Mirotic was taking the small step of taking a few shots, the player that completely changed Mirotic’s season with the punch in Portis, well, he continued to impress his coach.

After averaging 20.5 points and 12 rebounds in his first two games off of the eight-game suspension, Portis again came into the game against the Spurs and was instant energy off the bench. In what was a first-half blow out at the hand of the Spurs, Portis was one of the few highlights, simply playing with the energy he did to try and rally his teammates.

That’s what Hoiberg wants to see from his third-year player. The numbers are nice, but it’s about the life that Portis brings off the bench.

“It shows he’s a kid that is going to come out and play fearless basketball,’’ Hoiberg said. “I’ve been impressed with the way that he’s come out. I thought there would be some nerves, some butterflies, but there’s been great energy and that’s what we need from Bobby. Hopefully he can keep building on that.’’

Portis reiterated that he was just glad to have so much support from his teammates since returning.

“It’s been nice to see my teammates happy for me,’’ Portis said. “It shows our togetherness, it shows our brotherhood in here. I love being a part of this.’’

No zip

Paul Zipser remained in the starting lineup on Saturday, but Hoiberg admittedly needs to see more from the second-year player.

Enough so that he had a talk with Zipser Saturday afternoon, and let him know that he’s been pressing.

“I feel like he’s really trying to press right now, which is human nature when you’re having struggles,’’ Hoiberg said. “Again, I’ve talked about this in the past. I’m a guy that had struggles in this league and it’s hard to get through it. It really is when you’re a low-confidence player. Just needs to have a game where he sees the ball go in the basket. Just do the little things – defending and rebounding. Just go out and make simple plays. Paul had a great rookie year, and the big thing is to get him involved and get him playing well.’’

Denzel Valentine could be a player that replaces Zipser in the starting lineup short-term, but they both seem to be keeping that spot warm for when LaVine is ready to return.