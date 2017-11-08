Nikola Mirotic has to go, as Bulls locker room has Bobby Portis’ back

The Bulls locker room has made its decision.

Earmuffs, Niko.

According to at least two Bulls players, the ultimatum issued by Nikola Mirotic and his camp that either he or Bobby Portis has to go is carrying zero weight. If anything, it has further entrenched Portis with his teammates with one telling the Sun-Times, “This is Niko’s problem now.’’

It was first reported on Oct. 26 that Mirotic and his representatives informed the Bulls front office that they no longer felt that the two could play together in the aftermath of Portis punching Mirotic in the face in an Oct. 17 practice altercation.

It was an altercation that sent Mirotic to the hospital with two broken bones, as well as a concussion, just days after Mirotic was named the starter over Portis.

Portis was suspended for eight games, making his return Tuesday in the 119-114 loss to Toronto. A return that saw the third-year player spark the Bulls from a 23-point deficit to make it a two-possession game late in the fourth quarter.

Coming off the bench, Portis finished with a team-high 21 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes played. His showing, however, had nothing to do with his teammates taking their own stand in the controversy.

“We know what goes on in this locker room,’’ veteran guard Justin Holiday said last week.

And that’s the problem with this entire situation. Outsiders have been trying to explain what should happen and how the Bulls locker room should function, forgetting that the outside world is not their reality in the locker room.

Comparing it to other locker rooms or other situations in which teammates fought is a waste of time.

To a man, Portis punching a teammate was wrong. There’s not one Bulls player disputing that. But as the Sun-Times initially reported, there continues to be a lingering sense that Mirotic came into training camp with a feeling of entitlement, and that was not sitting well with many of his younger teammates.

When he made an aggressive motion toward Portis – not the first time the two have had issues with each other in practice over the years – the 22-year-old Portis obviously had enough.

That was three weeks ago.

Portis tried to reach out to Mirotic via text and in a message, but received no response. That’s why in talking to Bulls players it’s becoming obvious that Mirotic has to go.

The feeling is Portis has done his part to repair things, and the reality of the situation is Portis is looked at by teammates as a guy that has put in all the work this summer, is a better teammate, and is just more liked. Choosing Mirotic over Portis would completely disrupt a chemistry that has been building since the front office made the decision to rebuild by trading Jimmy Butler in June.

Fair that Mirotic will be the odd man out unless he changes his hard line? Who said locker room justice is fair?

“I just want to be the best teammate, best player possible for the team,’’ Portis said after his season debut. “I feel like my role on this team is if the team is down I’ve got to bring the energy for us. That’s what Coach Fred and my teammates expect from me. I’m a very energetic guy, I’m a very passionate guy, and I’m a competitor, so I live by those three things, and if I’m not doing those I’m doing myself a [disservice] and my teammates a [disservice].’’

A self-assessment that carries weight with Portis’ teammates.

Teammates that have seemingly chosen a side.