Nikola Mirotic hasn’t changed his stance, but the Bulls have

The Bulls have been very sensitive in making sure that Nikola Mirotic has had his space.

On Monday, however, it was time for some reality to be brought into the situation.

According to VP of basketball operations John Paxson, the team is now somewhat requiring Mirotic to come in and be around his teammates, as his activity has now reached a level where they can start thinking about a return to basketball.

Mirotic and teammate Bobby Portis were involved in an altercation back on Oct. 17 in which Portis punched Mirotic, breaking two bones in his face and sending him to the hospital with a concussion. The two have not spoken since, despite Portis sending text and voice messages, while Mirotic’s camp has informed the Bulls that they either want Portis traded or Mirotic would waive his no-trade clause in hopes of being moved come mid-January when he’s eligible.

According to Paxson, the good of the organization is what comes first, and with both players under contract they won’t be looking to just give assets away.

“We’re still in the process of trying to work through everything,’’ Paxson said. “As I said last week, [Mirotic is] still under contract. Both him and Bobby are. We’re trying to find a way to integrate Niko back in. But that’s going to take some time. He’s not ready to do any basketball activities yet other than he’s done some light shooting and that type of thing. He’s working on his conditioning. So this a process we’re still trying to work through. But as you can tell, he’s in the building and around the team now.’’