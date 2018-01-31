Nikola Mirotic is all for playing the role of good soldier, but how much longer?

Publicly, Nikola Mirotic continued flawlessly playing the off-the-court game to perfection.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he wasn’t speaking about his role in exercising his no-trade clause one day earlier, instead throwing out clichés about his focus being solely on playing basketball.

Privately, however, Mirotic continues to patiently plot his best way to rid himself of wearing a Bulls uniform.

It was Tuesday afternoon that the Sun-Times confirmed a deal that would have sent Mirotic to the Pelicans for a first-round draft pick, as well as taking on the remainder of Omer Asik’s contract.

According to sources, the deal never happened because Mirotic and his representation didn’t like the idea of walking away from a possible guaranteed $12.5 million next season, which would have been the case if they would have waived the no-trade clause and accepted the deal.

The Bulls inevitably have final veto power over where Mirotic can be traded, but in order to grab that they would have to pick up the team option for next season, meaning his new team would be on the hook for next season’s salary, as well.

New Orleans didn’t want to make that commitment to the Mirotic experience, especially with their payroll currently in bad shape, and still hopeful that they can max out soon-to-be free agent DeMarcus Cousins with an offseason offer.

While the talks between the two teams have cooled, a source said it’s not completely dead just yet. Call it on life support.

The good news for the Bulls is there remains interest around the league in adding Mirotic, and the number of teams may have grown with the news that Cleveland has lost Kevin Love to a broken hand for possibly two months.

Also good news for Mirotic.

Even before the Oct. 17 practice altercation in which teammate Bobby Portis punched Mirotic in the face, sending him to the hospital with two broken bones and a concussion, there were hard feelings building between Mirotic and his teammates.

Rather than spend the summer working out with the rebuilt young Bulls, Mirotic – then a restricted free agent – made the decision to work on his body. That meant working alone. That didn’t sit well with many, especially when he was named the starter near the end of training camp.

Back in December, he told the Sun-Times that those teammates needed to get over it.

“There’s nothing, nothing I would change right now,’’ Mirotic said. “The guys can think whatever they want, but this is my job too. This is my position, and to be honest I’m not being like I don’t care what my teammates think, but they have to understand me too. I’m not regretting any decisions I made this summer.

“I wanted to get stronger, I gained 20 pounds, feeling great. Fortunately what happened [with Portis], happened, but I was going in the right direction. I know that because I won my spot and was named the starter, so it means I did something really right this summer.’’

Mirotic never did get that starting spot back that the punch cost him, largely in part to the emergence of rookie Lauri Markkanen. All of that fed into Mirotic wanting to be elsewhere, especially after the team refused to meet his initial November ultimatum that either he or Portis had to go.

After missing almost six weeks of the regular season, Mirotic returned on Dec. 8 in Charlotte. The Bulls were sitting at 3-20 at the time, and Mirotic guaranteed that the winning would start because “Niko’s back.’’

It definitely did, and did so to the tune of seven-straight wins, as well as a 10-3 record for the rest of December.

And Mirotic chewed it all up, constantly reminding the media that it was no coincidence that the Bulls started playing better once he returned. Basically, ignoring the eye rolls from teammates along the way.

Even winning didn’t satisfy Mirotic, however.

He publicly expressed disappointment with his teammates following a Dec. 27 win against New York because he only got four shots.

Then after a Jan. 20 win in Atlanta, Mirotic was unhappy with the coaching staff because he only saw 20 minutes of playing time. That anger didn’t subside, especially when he was pulled midway through the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Jan. 22, and the Bulls ended up losing the lead and the game in double overtime.

Yes, he continues playing the role of good soldier, but it was obvious to many in the locker room that it was always about showcasing his talents for his next team. Not that he should be blamed, especially with all that has gone on with him the last six months.

So which team that could be? That remains unanswered.