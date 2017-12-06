Nikola Mirotic is back in uniform and now ready to be back in a game

INDIANAPOLIS – The idea that Nikola Mirotic might never wear a Bulls jersey again came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, as the fourth-year player was in full uniform on the bench for the game with Pacers.

The idea that Mirotic might never play for the Bulls again could end Friday in Charlotte.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic came out of the Tuesday practice with no setbacks, and then went through the morning shootaround hours before the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

If he checks out after the Thursday scheduled practice in Charlotte, well, the Bulls will welcome their stretch-four back with open arms.

“The biggest thing is getting through the practice,’’ Hoiberg said. “We feel he has passed everything he has supposed to at this point. Wanted to get him one more practice [in Charlotte]. That’s what was determined by everybody as far as the talks. If he gets through practice, then he’ll be able to play [against the Hornets]. It’s about setting a minute plan and sticking to that.’’

It will be Mirotic’s regular-season debut, and maybe more importantly, another step in his healing with the team.

Mirotic made headlines for all the wrong reasons back on Oct. 17, getting into a practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis, and then sent to the hospital with two broken bones in his face as well as a concussion in the aftermath of a Portis punch.

The situation seemed dire last month, when the Sun-Times reported that Mirotic and his camp told the Bulls front office that before he returned either Portis had to be traded or Mirotic wanted out.

VP of basketball John Paxson didn’t blink, instead making it very clear that the Bulls would do what’s best for the organization first and foremost, and with all but no trade market for either player, the hope was time would repair the situation.

It seemingly has.

While Mirotic and Portis haven’t spoken off the court, they have both taken the approach of at least being professional on it.

“I’ve always been a good teammate,’’ Mirotic said.

Hoiberg agreed with that statement.

When asked if he was concerned that Mirotic might take the approach of just worrying about his own numbers upon returning, Hoiberg said, “I don’t think so. I think if you’ve seen everything as far as Niko’s comments are concerned, all he has talked about is the team. All the conversations we’ve had with him as well, that’s been the main thing.

“He wanted to be out there for them in practice. He wanted to be on the bench during the game supporting them. And then once he is ready to play again, talked about doing whatever it takes to get us going and get the team a win.’’

Best wishes

Hoiberg was sad to hear that Hornets coach Steve Clifford was taking a leave of absence “for the immediate future’’ for health concerns, and reached out to him on Wednesday.

“I did exchange text messages with Steve,’’ Hoiberg said. “Obviously, Steve is one of the truly good guys in this business. You hope everything is OK with him, that things check out fine and that he’s back on the bench soon.’’

The Bulls’ next game is in Charlotte where associate head coach Stephen Silas will take over in Clifford’s absence.