Nikola Mirotic is dealing with missing huge pay day by one summer

Nikola Mirotic’s timing was bad.

Not that there’s anything wrong with a two-year, $27 million deal with a team option, but it could have been a lot different for him.

If he would have been a restricted free agent one summer earlier, Mirotic could have been even wealthier.

This past summer, teams became fiscally responsible. So Mirotic had to wait out a long process that didn’t officially end until Monday, when he put pen to paper for his new deal.

“If I was in this position like last year, you know, I’m sure that I would get much more pay, but it’s just not about the money, to be honest,’’ Mirotic said, trying his best to downplay the tale of two offseasons. “Coming from Europe, I was very happy there with the contract, and it’s more about being happy where you are, feeling comfortable with you and your family. I knew that my wife, my son, would be very happy in Chicago, too, so it was a goal.’’

Not his only goal, either.

Meeting with the media for the first time since finalizing his deal, Mirotic had a chip on his shoulder.

Not only has he been disappointed with his lack of consistency in three seasons with the Bulls, but also that his lack of consistency has made headlines.

“I know that you guys are very disappointed,’’ Mirotic said when asked how he has played since coming from the EuroLeague before 2014. “I saw that the last two, three years, those reactions to that. It is what it is. I came back just thinking about what happened. I knew what happened. I worked on all my weaknesses this summer.

“It’s time to change some things. I’m in a place where I can improve and get better. I’m looking forward. It’s not just proving [to the media] or the fans. It’s more proving to myself than you guys.’’

Mirotic added 23 pounds in the last four months — mostly muscle — and didn’t play international ball as he does every summer. He wanted to start the season fresh and add strength for play in the paint.

“I rolled to the rim early on one play, and he stepped in and checked the hell out of me,’’ center Robin Lopez said of Mirotic’s new physique. “I was not expecting it. I have to applaud him for it. He’s ready to do that. He’s very physical. He’s always been a very savvy defensive player.

“I have imprints on my chest still. If you don’t feel too weird with me removing my shirt.’’

Coach Fred Hoiberg said Mirotic is competing for the starting power-forward spot, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis. That’s fine with Mirotic, who is all for earning it.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I will try to do my best,’’ Mirotic said. “I think playing [the four or five], it depends on the style that Fred looks for in me.

“I’m still the same Niko. I’m just expecting better Niko, more consistent.’’

