Nikola Mirotic is on a bike but still not keen on playing with Portis

MIAMI – For the second consecutive day, Nikola Mirotic worked out at the Advocate Center, limited to strictly riding a stationary bike.

“Progress’’ as far as Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was concerned.

“Niko did well on the bike,’’ Hoiberg said Wednesday. “He did a little bit more of a workout, responded well to it. Still not ready to get back on the floor and do any impact, no shooting, no impact. Just really getting out there and getting his blood flowing, and I know in texting with him [Tuesday] night it felt good to be out there.’’

The last two days marked the first time Mirotic had returned to the Advocate Center since being punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis more than two weeks ago. The punch sent Mirotic to the hospital with two broken bones in his face, as well as a concussion.

Both workouts were supervised by Bulls trainers, and Mirotic’s Tuesday workout came after the team had departed for Miami already.

So that means there has still been no face-to-face interaction with the forward and his teammates, and obviously no meeting with Portis.

“That will all be discussed with everybody involved, and again the important thing is Niko’s back out there getting his workouts in, starting the healing process,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if a meeting was in the works to be scheduled. “It sounds like everything’s going well right now, everything that he can do, and hopefully he keeps making progress.’’

The Sun-Times reported over the weekend that Mirotic let the Bulls know through his representatives that it was a “me or him’’ situation with Portis when he is ready to come back. Mirotic is even willing to waive his no-trade rights if it means that he’s the odd-man out of the situation.

Either way, that stance has not changed, as he no longer wants to share a locker room with Portis moving forward.