Catching you up on the lastest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic says he’s ready for the sun after the storm … The Bulls can’t lose to save their lives … Kris Dunn is not OK … The Nutty Professor, Kyle Hendricks, likes the Cubs’ pitching rotation just the way it is … How a backup catcher could figure into the Cubs’ pursuit of Yu Darvish … Addison Russell likes to workout at the beach … The White Sox have a lot of good prospects and they’re coming to spring training … The Eagles fan who punched the horse was arrested … The Eagles fan who ran into the subway pole is OK … The Super Bowl is 12 days away, so let’s talk Bears … Things just keep getting worse for the Blackhawks … Bob Costas is not on NBC’s Super Bowl coverage … Something is seriously wrong with the Cavs’ team chemistry … Some guy made a basketball shot from a record 660 feet … Tsunami warning issued after huge quake hits Alaska … You can’t fool Kylie Jenner fans … Porn star Stormy Daniels is on a “Making America Horny Again” tour across the country.