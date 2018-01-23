2-Minute Drill: Mirotic weathers storm, Lauri legend grows, Stormy Daniels tours

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen can do more than just shoot. (AP)

Catching you up on the lastest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Lauri Markkanen can shoot …

From the logo…how does @MarkkanenLauri make everything look so easy?! pic.twitter.com/74VflTq4vx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2018

… and dunk

Lauri Markkanen Sky High For The Dunk pic.twitter.com/4mxc2fDmzt — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) January 23, 2018

Filling the stat sheet

Don’t you miss Thibs?

.@NickFriedell: Did Jimmy [Butler] have an MRI on his knee? #Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau: “He may have.” pic.twitter.com/R1NIloLhan — Christian Gonzales (@ChrisG_Sports) January 23, 2018

No trophy here

Rick Carlisle to Salah Mejri after getting ejected: "You have two f–king points, get the f–k outta here." 😂 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/6UyhpcIrtM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2018

Look who’s back on the floor

You gotta love this

Favorite moment of #RAW25 so far. Thanks Stone Cold Steve Austin 😁 #RAW pic.twitter.com/EmoTLiiX3Y — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) January 23, 2018

Where’s the remote!?