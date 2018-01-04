Nikola Mirotic makes Bulls teammates eat weird food combinations

Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic served up some weird food combinations for his teammates. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

It’s safe to say that Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic should stick to basketball.

Mirotic tried his hand at cooking, and it didn’t pan out for him.

Mirotic cooked up some weird concoctions included jelly and mayonnaise sandwiches, and Oreos dipped in orange juice. He then made some of his teammates try them.

While almost all of them except Denzel Valentine at least took one bite, no one seemed entirely impressed with Mirotic’s cooking.

Valentine said he couldn’t stomach the sandwich.

“I don’t even like mayonnaise,” Valentine said. “I’m on a diet. I have to perform at a high level.”

One notable Bull missing from the video published on the team’s Twitter page is Bobby Portis.

Watch the players’ funny reactions to Mirotic’s food:

Who is the first to try a Jelly & Mayonnaise sandwich? Yes, you read that right…jelly and mayo 😳 Find out in @threekola's kitchen: pic.twitter.com/kwha7r05pV — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2018

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney