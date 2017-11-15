Nikola Mirotic no longer has a starting job to come back to

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nikola Mirotic’s season wasn’t getting any better on Wednesday.

Despite winning the starting forward spot out of training camp and the preseason, coach Fred Hoiberg made it clear that even when Mirotic is healthy, that starting spot is no longer his to have.

Instead, it will stay in the hands of rookie Lauri Markkanen for the foreseeable future.

“[Markkanen] has shown that he’s done a lot of really good things,’’ Hoiberg said. “He has shown early on that he won’t back down from anybody. He has played really solid basketball. He’s a tough kid who can make shots and is a versatile player. So, yeah, I would say Lauri is our starter moving forward.’’

A second blow for Mirotic in the last month, and no fists were involved this time around.

It was back on Oct. 17 that Mirotic’s season completely changed, as teammate Bobby Portis punched him in the face during a practice altercation, breaking two bones and sending Mirotic to the hospital with a concussion.

Portis was suspended the first eight games of the regular season, while Mirotic is just starting to get up shots on the basketball court.

Meanwhile, down two bodies, in stepped the seventh overall pick from the June draft in Markkanen, emerging as one of the few go-to players on the offensive end.

That was evident once again in the 92-79 one-sided loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, as Markkanen was one of the few Bulls starters to show up, scoring 16 points in 32 minutes of work.

A performance that further reiterated that Portis’ punch might have been a blessing in disguise for the 20-year-old. A fact that Markkanen didn’t shy away from.

“I mean it gave me a bigger chance right away, an opportunity with those two out, but I’m glad to have Bobby back and hopefully Niko back,’’ Markkanen said about his situation. “It’s the same thing that happened to me before that. Someone goes down and I got a bigger opportunity.’’

As far as Markkanen being told by Hoiberg that it’s his job moving forward, that was news to him. Not that he wanted to hear that one way or the other.

“We haven’t talked about it,’’ Markkanen said. “I’ve got to do my work on the court and prove that I can be a starter, but we haven’t talked about that.’’

Then again, Hoiberg has more than enough on his plate these days, trying to get his 2-10 team to understand 48 minutes of basketball. A concept that they have been struggling with for three-straight games, especially in the opening quarter.

Like the losses to Indiana and San Antonio, the first 12 minutes were a disaster against the Thunder, as the Bulls were outscored 27-7 in the first stanza – which was a franchise record for first-quarter ineptitude.

“Just didn’t play a smart game, in the first half especially,’’ Hoiberg said. “You don’t give yourself a chance when you come out of the gate with these types of starts.’’

And as far as Kris Dunn getting his first start for the Bulls? Not exactly memorable, as the point guard was 1-for-11 from the field. Not that Jerian Grant made a case for himself, either, as he shot 1-for-5 from the field with four turnovers.

“We’re struggling right now,’’ Hoiberg said of his point guard play. “We’ve got to find a way to get our point guards out there making plays.

“We’ll keep working with them.’’