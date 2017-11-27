Nikola Mirotic practices for the first time since Bobby Portis punch

The two broken bones in Nikola Mirotic’s face were healed up enough for the Bulls forward to practice on Monday.

The healing of two Bulls teammates?

Not even close.

Participating in his first practice since Bobby Portis punched him back on Oct. 17, sending the fourth-year player to the hospital with a concussion and the damage to his jaw area, Mirotic ran pre-practice sets with the likes of Zach LaVine and Jerian Grant, as well as took “light contact.’’

And while there was still no timetable for his return to actual game play, according to coach Fred Hoiberg, it was definitely progress in adding another scoring threat from the outside.

“As far as what he can provide on the floor, he’s obviously a guy who has a lot of experience playing at the professional level, a lot of years overseas,’’ Hoiberg said. “He has had some really good moments in this league and given us some great production. Getting him back out here is certainly a step in the right direction.’’

One of many steps that have to take place, however.

There has still been no contact between Mirotic and Portis since the practice altercation, and the Sun-Times reported last month that Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls that either Portis had to go or he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could go when he’s eligible to be traded in mid-January.

So with Mirotic back at practice how exactly is this going to work?

“There will have to be some interaction at some point obviously now that they’re out there playing together,’’ Hoiberg said. “They’ll be on the same team and playing against each other [in practices]. So it is important to get those guys communicating, which I think we’re all confident will happen.’’

And maybe that’s all that happens with it. Maybe the two communicate on the floor with each other, as far as basketball talk is concerned – switches, help defense – and leave it at that.

That’s a scenario that Robin Lopez is prepared for, and said it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

“I think that’s a possibility,’’ Lopez said, when asked about them keeping any chatter to just basketball. “If everything is going well on the basketball court, they’re doing their jobs, performing their duties, I don’t see why not. I would hope that it would go beyond that, but if it comes to that I think it’s good, it’s typical.’’

Lopez even pointed out that he’s had teammates that he couldn’t stand, and kept the communication only to the court.

“I think that’s something a lot of people have encountered in the league, it’s a very competitive league,’’ Lopez said. “But we’re professionals for a reason, right?’’

As for the front office’s role in this, VP of basketball John Paxson made it very clear that doing what’s right for the organization is the priority, so a scenario in which one of them is dealt is very unlikely, especially with no real market for either.

Now it comes down to keeping an eye on the situation, a slight push toward some interaction, and see if the relationship can mend itself enough to compete together.

“And I think that’s the job of all of us,’’ Lopez said of helping both players come together. “That’s a job for anybody that’s being part of a basketball team.

“I think we’re a step closer to being at full strength. I’ve had a locker next to Niko. I love being next to the guy. I love having him with us right now.’’