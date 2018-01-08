Nikola Mirotic reportedly ‘intrigued’ with potential trade to Jazz: ESPN

Nikola Mirotic is reportedly "intrigued" with the Jazz, according to ESPN. | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has wanted out of the Bulls organization ever since his season debut was delayed due to his teammate punching him in the face during a preseason practice.

The Sun-Times reported last month that Mirotic and his representative are standing firm on his trade request and he is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, which would make him eligible to be dealt as soon as Jan. 15.

Possible destinations include playoff-hopeful teams such as the Raptors, Knicks, Bucks and Spurs who could use some outside-shooting help.

But now, it appears Mirotic has been eyeing one team in particular. The Jazz have “intrigued” Mirotic as a potential future landing spot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mirotic could be a boost for the Jazz on the perimeter. As a team, the Jazz are collectively making only 36.8 percent of their three-point attempts so far this season.

Mirotic is playing arguably his best season in the NBA after making his season debut in December. He’s putting up career-high numbers across the board and is averaging 17.4 points and 7 rebounds per game. Mirotic is also shooting 46.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Although Mirotic is reportedly interested in joining the Jazz, it’s unclear whether the team has expressed interest in him yet.

