Nikola Mirotic returns in win, and afterward declares ‘Niko’s back’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was confidence in Nikola Mirotic’s voice as he quickly went from sounding like a basketball player one minute to sounding like a prophet.

“We’re going to win this first game I come back in,’’ the fourth-year forward said more than 24 hours before making his regular-season debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. “We’re going to start winning more games. We have to. I’m not going to say how many games we’ll win, but things are going to change.’’

And change they have.

Not only did the Bulls put to rest an ugly 10-game losing streak, but they finally showed that they could win a close game in crunch-time, beating Charlotte for the second time this season, 119-111, in overtime.

No wonder Mirotic was all smiles after the game.

Making his regular-season debut after an Oct. 17 practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis put him in the hospital, Mirotic played just under 15 minutes, shooting 2-for-7 from the field, but was a plus-9 in the plus/minus category, and after the game doubled down on what his return means.

“I knew it,’’ Mirotic said of the win. “I saw [assistant coach] Randy Brown this morning and I said, ‘Randy, we’re going to win this game. And he said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Cause I’m back, I’m sure we’re going to win it.’ Yeah, huge, huge game for us. I’m happy that I am back on the court, and like I said, just trying to make some impact on the game.’’

And while plus/minus can be a stat that is sometimes misleading, Mirotic didn’t see it that way.

“The most important thing for me [Friday night] was to win the game,’’ Mirotic said. “When I’m back the team is going to win.

“That’s huge for me. I made an important three from the corner, but the plus/minus 9, the team was playing good when I was out there. At the end of the day we are all together in this locker room trying to figure out how to play together, how to win and I only can say that Niko is back.’’

Welcomed with open arms, as well.

That didn’t seem like it was going to be the case even a few weeks back, when Mirotic and his camp issued an ultimatum to the Bulls that either he or Portis had to be traded.

While both players have kept their distance off the court, still not on speaking terms away from the floor, they remained professional on it, even getting a lot of playing time together against Charlotte.

Mirotic first checked into the game with 3:31 left in the first quarter, and quickly cut into the Hornets lead with a layup and foul to complete the three-point play.

“We all knew there would be some rust,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, and there was, as Mirotic didn’t hit his second field goal until the fourth quarter. It was a memorable one, however, as his corner three-pointer put the Bulls (4-20) up five.

“He’s a veteran player and you could see his veteran play out there,’’ guard Kris Dunn said. “You could tell it’s not his first time being out there. He made a big-time shot in the corner and everybody on the bench said that’s what he does. At the right time he makes big-time shots. He plays tough, physical, so it was great to have him back.’’

In the overtime it was all Bulls, as Markkanen scored five of his 24 points, and Dunn added four of his 20.

“I’m just happy for this team,’’ Mirotic said. “And like I said, Niko’s back.’’