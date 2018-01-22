Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic says he’s better prepared for the ‘storm’ coming his way

NEW ORLEANS – Nikola Mirotic no longer apologizes for what he does or says these days.

Much like his play on the floor most nights, he’s been very consistent in that department. And if his current Bulls teammates don’t like that about him, well, get over it because it isn’t about to change.

In his mind he’s been a positive influence in the locker room and on the court this season, but being positive to him also means being very real.

“Because I know after this storm the sun is coming again,’’ Mirotic told the Sun-Times on Monday, when asked about his new-found mentality. “All this I’ve been through is not the end of the world. I understand this is all business, and there are things you can control and there’s some things you can’t control.

“What I can control is playing well, being consistent, being a good teammate, try to improve myself every day. I’m doing that.’’

He was attempting to do that again during the 132-128 double-overtime loss to the Pelicans. Not an easy task, especially with New Orleans big man DeMarcus Cousins putting up a ridiculous stat line of 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Cousins’ night also included icing the game with 8.2 seconds left by making two free throws.

As for Mirotic, he was one six Bulls players in double figures, led by 22 points from both Jerian Grant and Robin Lopez. Mirotic finished with 14.

So where does Mirotic’s new attitude come from? Well, it doesn’t hurt his confidence that the Bulls have now gone 15-9 since the stretch four returned to the team after a practice altercation with Bobby Portis left him hospitalized and dealing with concussion symptoms throughout the first six weeks of the regular season.

But he also credited his improvement in dealing with things to “the best teammate I’ve ever had.’’

Earmuffs current Bulls players – because it’s no one on this year’s roster.

Facing the Pelicans on Monday, he had the chance to get reacquainted with point guard Rajon Rondo, and couldn’t help but stress how important the veteran was to him in just their one season together last year.

“I hate Rondo, seriously I do because he’s such a good guy, such a good professional, does everything so right,’’ Mirotic said, somewhat jokingly. “No, but seriously he is the best teammate I ever had. It’s just who he is. He was one of those guys that every time he talked, it didn’t matter if he had a good day or bad day, he was always there.

“I’ve had some teammates or people that just showed up when something good was happening, not bad. He understood sticking together and getting guys on the same page. I really love him for who he is. When [the Bulls] cut him [last summer] I was real disappointed, really disappointed, because I wanted him on my team at least another year. But this is the NBA and we’re all moving on.’’

Some sooner than others, and Mirotic knows that.

Besides dealing with the comeback of being punched by a teammate, Mirotic is also dealing with his initial ultimatum to the front office that either he or Portis had to go being ignored. According to sources, that’s why Mirotic and his representation are still looking to be traded by the Bulls, and are willing to waive the no-trade clause to do so.

“Yeah, I learned a lot from Rajon,’’ Mirotic said. “Every situation is different, but there’s no doubt that having him as a teammate has helped me [deal] with things even this year.’’