Nikola Mirotic sends message to his teammates that they need to get him the ball

This is the new Nikola Mirotic.

Like it or not.

Yes, the fourth-year player was thrilled with the comeback win over New York on Wednesday, but that’s only because it was a win.

If the Bulls would have fallen short?

Mirotic would have had a serious problem with it. A serious four-shot problem with it.

In his 25 minutes of work against the Knicks, Mirotic went 2-for-4 for four points, while grabbing eight rebounds. It was by far his most inactive shooting night since he returned from injury 11 games ago, going all the way back to his season debut on Dec. 8 in which he shot 2-for-7.

“They did a really good job on Niko,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the Knicks. “I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They really crowded him and made it difficult.’’

Mirotic acknowledged that as well.

New York defenders not only denied him the ball when he was on the outside, but blitzed him on the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop to make him give the ball up.

But Mirotic also had a message to his teammates for the future.

“[Wednesday night] was really hard even to see the ball,’’ Mirotic said. “My guys really held on me, they closed hard on me the entire game, but I think it’s something I need to get used to. But at the same time when they guard me like that the team needs to be capable to find me either way so that I can get my shots.’’

Selfish?

In some corners, maybe. But Mirotic was actually onto something.

Mirotic’s season has been as crazy as anyone in the NBA. After being punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis in an Oct. 17 practice altercation, the fourth-year forward missed almost seven weeks of the regular season recovering from a concussion and two broken bones in his face.

He returned to a team that had the worst record in the league at 3-20, and promptly jumpstarted them to one of the biggest turnarounds in the Association, now sitting at 9-2 in their last 11.

Over that span Mirotic is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, as well as chipping in 7.6 rebounds in 25.5 minutes of work. All of that coming with an average of 12.1 shots per game.

So getting just four against New York? Well, that didn’t sit well with Mirotic, especially considering he added extra muscle this offseason to be a factor in the post.

If opposing teams want to play the deny game then he wants his teammates to realize there are other options.

“I need to make the adjustment and the team needs to make it too because when I cannot do anything in the pick-and-pop then they need to find me in the low-post or in a different action,’’ Mirotic said.

The underlying layer in all of this is Mirotic can freely say what’s on his mind because he knows he’s in a win-win situation. It gets the honest message to his teammates, but if it also rubs the locker room the wrong way, so be it.

The Sun-Times reported that Mirotic still has no problem with being traded, reiterating to the front office recently that he would waive his no-trade clause if need be.

Until then, however, he wants to make sure that his teammates understand there are other ways for him to score.

“Post,’’ Mirotic said of that other options. “When someone is trying to deny you the entire time I should be able to go in the low post and they need to try and find me there.’’