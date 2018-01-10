Nikola Mirotic still wants out, but Bulls able to escape New York with the win

NEW YORK – Nikola Mirotic’s stomach might not be cast iron these days, but his desire to be elsewhere sure is.

A source close to the situation told the Sun-Times on Wednesday that Mirotic remains hopeful that he will be traded sooner than later, and through his representation has even told the Bulls front office where he would like to play.

Mirotic has a no-trade clause in his contract, but that could become void if the Bulls opt to pick up the team option for next season.

The source did say that both sides have remained very professional throughout the entire process, but there’s no doubt they each feel they’ve reached an impasse on repairing the damage caused in the Oct. 17 practice altercation in which Mirotic was punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis.

Utah, Detroit, the Knicks and Portland have all reportedly been kicking the tires on an asking price for Mirotic, with the Bulls holding firm on somehow walking out of the deal with a first-round pick in hand.

“The conversations Niko and I have had are just about basketball, and going out there and continuing to play well,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of all the trade talk. “You look at our record since he’s been back in the lineup – I think we’re [11-6] with Niko out there on the floor, and we’ve played some really good basketball. Again, a lot of that is because of Niko’s confidence and approach, and just for him to continue to be that way and be a positive influence on this team.’’

It was hard for Mirotic to flex those positive influence muscles in the 122-119 double-overtime win over the Knicks, especially with a stomach virus that has now cost him two games.

The 26-year-old was in such bad shape in New York that he didn’t make it to the morning shootaround, and stayed at the team hotel until after the game started, before coming to Madison Square Garden to meet with doctors.

Meanwhile, the Bulls (15-27) once again had to deal with life without Mirotic, which could be permanent in the upcoming weeks.

Even with the win over New York, the Bulls are still 4-21 when the stretch four does not play.

Luckily for Hoiberg, his rookie helped pick up the slack on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 33 points, including a highlight dunk in the third quarter in which Lauri Markkanen blew by former Bull Doug McDermott and then put New York’s Enes Kanter on a poster with the one-handed slam, as well as some emotion from the usually stoic big man.

“I didn’t know if [Kanter] was coming or not, so I thought I would go for it,’’ Markkanen said of the play. “I didn’t know where [the emotion] came from.’’

His coach sure did.

“I damn near passed out when he dunked that one coming down in transition,’’ Hoiberg said. “That was unbelievable. Just to see attack and transition.’’

In the final overtime, neither team looked especially sharp, but Markkanen put the Bulls up by three with six seconds left, and when Jarrett Jack’s prayer wasn’t answered at the horn, the Bulls escaped New York with the victory.

“To come in on the big stage, the world’s most famous arena, to hit eight threes, and play against arguably as good a power forward as there is in this league in [Kristaps] Porzingis,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen’s night. “To play 46 minutes and then hit the big free throws late, just tells you everything you need to know about Lauri.’’