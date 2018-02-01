Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans is being finalized; Bulls land a first-round pick

Nikola Mirotic will no longer be with the Bulls. | Getty Images

PORTLAND – Nikola Mirotic finally got what he wanted on Thursday afternoon.

More importantly, so did the Bulls.

A source confirmed that the Mirotic to New Orleans finally happened, after the Pelicans decided to pick up the $12.5 million option for next season. In return, the Bulls will get Omer Asik and his ugly contract, likely another expiring contract, but even bigger, a first-round pick from the Pelicans.

New Orleans will receive a second-round pick from the Bulls, and the option to swap future second-round picks, but landing another draft asset for Mirotic was always atop the priority list.

Mission accomplished.