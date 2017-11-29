Nikola Mirotic will keep it professional with Portis but that’s it

Nikola Mirotic said he accepted Bobby Portis’ public apology.

He just hasn’t told Portis that to his face, and likely won’t anytime soon.

“I guess he will know now,’’ Mirotic said on Wednesday, meeting with reporters for the first time since a practice altercation between the two Bulls teammates sent Mirotic to the hospital with a concussion and two broken bones in his face, and Portis into an eight-game suspension.

And just like that the relationship between the two was very much defined.

They will keep it professional, support each other on the court, but as far as Mirotic was concerned there is nothing left between the two of them away from the game.

It was on Oct. 17 that the incident happened, instantly casting a cloud over the training camp good feelings that were permeating out of the rebuild.

Mirotic had just been named the starter over Portis and rookie Lauri Markkanen, and was all set to kick off a very important fourth season.

The Sun-Times reported that Portis and Mirotic had run-ins the past two years in practice, but it never escalated beyond trash-talk and some shoving. It finally did, as witnesses said that Mirotic stepped toward Portis in an aggressive manner and Portis punched him.

Since then the two have not spoken, and Mirotic and his camp have even issued an ultimatum to the Bulls that either Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could be traded when he’s eligible in mid-January.

Mirotic made it very clear that he would not talk about the incident, but didn’t exactly back off the idea that there was an ultimatum still lingering out there.

“I just know that right now the only goal – Bulls goal and my goal – is to make me get back with the team and practice together and get my strength back and as soon as I can, play with the team,’’ Mirotic said, when asked about the ultimatum.

When asked if he wanted to be traded, he responded, “I’m really excited to be back. That’s all I can tell. That’s something my agent can tell you.’’

Mirotic also said he had no comment on the length of Portis’ suspension, but did say he felt support from the organization and his teammates after the incident.

He did admit that it’s been hard on him to get back to where his conditioning and timing were in camp, but didn’t seem concerned that Markkanen is now the starter and coach Fred Hoiberg has no intention of switching that up, even with Mirotic fully healthy.

“The same way I lost my starting lineup in training camp I could win it again,’’ Mirotic said. “Obviously it’s different now. Lauri is playing great, which I’m very happy for him, but this is not very important now, if I’m going to be starting or not again.’’

Portis and Mirotic had no verbal interaction during the Tuesday loss to the Suns, but Mirotic did give him a fist-pump coming off the floor during a timeout.

That about summed up his mentality moving forward, as he insisted that he would remain a good teammate.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I’ve been playing this game nine years professionally,’’ Mirotic said. “I was always a good teammate, always professional to everybody, and I’m going to continue to do that. If I’m here, it’s because I want to support the team. He’s a part of the team. I’m going to support him too. Obviously, I’m going to give him hands like he’s going to give me hands too.’’