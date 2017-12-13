Nikola Mirotic’s ‘overall game’ is the big reason for his turnaround

Nikola Mirotic was once again in a playful mood before Wednesday’s game with Utah.

“Should I make another prediction … 4-0?’’ the Bulls forward joked, referring to the fact that the Bulls had won the first three games with Mirotic back on the floor after missing 23 regular-season games recovering from the practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis.

He then opted to simply head back in the lounge area and finish a sandwich.

Really, the only quiet moment for Mirotic since he’s returned from the two broken bones in his face and concussion.

But what has definitely spoke volumes about the fourth-year player is just how important his addition has meant, and not for the obvious reasons, either.

As coach Fred Hoiberg pointed out, there’s a reason Mirotic won the starting job in the preseason before the Portis punch.

“Well the biggest thing with Niko is it’s his overall game,’’ Hoiberg said. “I know a lot of people look at the way he’s scoring the ball right now, leading us in the [Monday] game [against Boston] with 24 points, but the things Niko does – he does a lot of little things that don’t show up in the box score. He’s in the right spot defensively, he’s in a stance, he knows where to be, he understands the game plan.

“So his ability to get us points in the paint and also make the right play once he gets into the paint, and more importantly the impact he’s making on the defensive end, that’s the biggest thing that I think Niko did in the preseason to give him a leg up.’’

Obviously, rookie Lauri Markkanen was given that starting spot when Mirotic was unavailable for almost seven weeks, and as of now there is no intention of taking that away from the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft even though he missed his second consecutive game with back issues, earning Mirotic the start.

However, that doesn’t mean that Mirotic won’t be finishing games for Hoiberg, especially if he stays as hot as he’s been.

“Just his overall understanding of the game,’’ Hoiberg said of Mirotic. “Just continue to do those things.’’

Willing student

There’s no question that point guard Kris Dunn is still a work in progress, but what Hoiberg likes is the attention to detail that Dunn is showing.

Not only does the second-year player watch game film every night after games, but will come in the next morning to discuss what he saw with Hoiberg.

“He is a student of the game,’’ Hoiberg said. “The best thing about it, when you call him out in film sessions, we had a couple clips after the Indiana game where we lost. The last six minutes where we had a collapse, you just show plays, ‘What do you see here, Kris?’ ‘I gotta make that play, I gotta make it.’ Then the next game he did make it. Just his overall willingness to learn from mistakes and get better because of it.’’