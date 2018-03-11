How to watch the 2018 NIT Selection Show

Teams that missed out on March Madness will hope for invitations to the 2018 National Invitational Tournament, which reveals its bracket Sunday night. The NIT Selection Show begins at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on TBS.

The NIT is widely considered a consolation prize for teams that miss out on the NCAA Tournament, which held its selection show earlier in the day. The tournament doesn’t receive nearly the same attention as college basketball’s marquee competition, but it’s still a chance for 32 teams to battle it out at Madison Square Garden for postseason supremacy.

Many schools have already clinched invitations to the NIT as a result of winning their conference regular season titles, but losing in their respective conference tournaments. Among them are Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun), Northern Kentucky (Horizon), Rider (Metro Atlantic), UNC Ashville (Big South), and Wagner (Northeast).

Assuming all five of those teams accept their invitations, then there will be 27 other teams revealed during the NIT Selection Show.

The 2018 NIT will also be notable for some rule changes that the NCAA is testing in the tournament. For example, games will be played with four 10-minute quarters instead of two 20-minute halves, the free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, and the three-point line will be pushed back to the FIBA standard of 22 feet and 1.75 inches, except along the sidelines. It should be interesting to see how those adjustments impact the action on the court.

How to watch 2018 NIT Selection Show

Time: ESPNU

TV: 7:30 p.m. CT

Live stream: WatchESPN