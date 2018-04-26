NIU names Courtney Vinson its new senior associate AD

Courtney Vinson, a former student-athlete, was hired as a senior associate athletic director for sports administration, the university announced Thursday. She replaces Jerome Rodgers, who resigned to take a position with the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Vinson, who competed in track and field at Florida A&M University from 1999-2003, will be the sport administrator for the men’s basketball, women’s soccer and wrestling teams. Her duties include being the primary liaison to Northern Illinois’ campus partners.

Athletic director Sean Frazier called Vinson a “rising star” and believes she’ll be a “great asset” to the Huskies.

“I love that she brings the perspective of a former student-athlete as well as a highly skilled administrator,” Frazier said in a statement.

Vinson comes to Northern Illinois with more than 14 years of Division I athletics administrator experience. She previously spent the last three years as associate athletic director for sports services and senior woman administrator at the University of Memphis.

Vinson will begin her role on May 21.