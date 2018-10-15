It’s best actual records vs. best Pythagorean records in NLCS, ALCS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Milwaukee. | Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

This regular season, the Red Sox led the American League with 108 wins while the Brewers topped the National with 96.

But by Pythagorean projection, which calculates how many wins normally would be expected with wins scored and allowed data, the leaders were their league championship opponents.

The Astros projected to 109 wins instead of their actual 103, and the Dodgers to 102 instead of 92.

This is the first time since 1977 and only the second since the leagues split into divisions in 1969 that both LCS featured matchups in which the teams with fewer wins had better Pythagorean records that their opponents.

The Pythagorean formula, which put the Red Sox at 103 wins and the Brewers at 91, is runs squared divided by (runs squared plus runs allowed squared) equals winning percentage.

The Dodgers scored 804 runs and allowed 610. Plugging those numbers into the formula yields a .63467 winning percentage that would translate to 102 wins in 162 games.

When there’s a sizable difference between actual and Pythagorean wins, a measure of good or bad fortune is involved — Baseball-Reference.com lists the difference in a “luck” column. A lights-out bullpen can move the win total a bit. So can unusual runs of clutch hitting, for better or for worse.

Such things can lead to extraordinary records in one-run games. This year, the Dodgers (22-22) and Astros (24-24) were .500 teams in one-run games, while the Red Sox were 25-14 and Brewers 33-19.

In 1977, the LCS teams were the Royals (102 actual wins, 98 Pythagorean) and Yankees (100, 99) in the AL and the Phillies (101, 98) and Dodgers (98. 101) in the NL.

The teams were nearly equal in real and Pythagorean records, but the Pythagorean leaders won both series. The Yankees and Dodgers advanced, with the Yankees winning a six-game World Series.

This year, the disconnect between records and projections is larger than in 1977. Runs data suggests the Dodgers, with four fewer wins than the Brewers, were six wins better than their opponents. The Astros, five wins behind the Red Sox, project as six wins better.

While we haven’t seen such Pythagorean reversal in both LCS in 41 years, there have been a number of individual series that fit the bill. In the 10 years ending in 2017, there were four division series, four LCS and two World Series in which the team with more Pythagorean wins had fewer actual wins than their opponents

In those series, the Pythagorean leader won six times.

The last time it happened was a 2016 ALDS matching the Rangers (95 wins, 82 Pythagorean) were swept in three games by the Blue Jays (89, 91). The previous year, the Royals (95, 90), with more wins, topped the Pythagorean-leading Blue Jays (93, 102) in the ALCS.

Both sides win some and lose some, but the results do tell us it’s a mistake to assume either over- or underachieving vs. run data in the regular season will continue into the postseason.