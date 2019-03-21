No. 2 Michigan State beats No. 15 Bradley in first round of NCAA Tournament

Bradley guard Luqman Lundy (2) celebrates after a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

So much for another Cinderella story for the Missouri Valley Conference.

After holding a one-point lead heading into the second half, No. 15 Bradley spiraled out of control in the last two minutes of the game, losing 76-65 to No. 2 Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

Elijah Childs dunked to put the Missouri Valley Conference champions up 39-34 early in the second half, posing for the Bradley fans as he ran downcourt. But ultimately, their luck ran out at the end of the stretch.

The Spartans went on to outscore the Braves 42-30 in the second half.

No. 15 seeds were 8-128 entering the tournament. Michigan State was the last No. 2 seed to fall to a 15, losing to Middle Tennessee in 2016.

