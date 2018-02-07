No. 3 Purdue’s 19-game winning streak comes to end vs. Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored 18 points, including the decisive putback with 2.8 seconds left, to give No. 14 Ohio State a 64-63 upset at No. 3 Purdue, ending the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (21-2, 12-1 Big Ten) grabbed a share of the conference lead as Ohio State won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Carsen Edwards finished with a career-high 28 points to lead the Boilermakers (23-3, 12-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 23. Isaac Haas had 18 points but missed an 8-foot jumper at the buzzer to win it.

Purdue’s school record 14-game winning streak in conference play and 21-game winning streak at home also ended with a surprising finish.

P.J. Thompson #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers loses the ball as Jae'Sean Tate #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives during the game at Mackey Arena on February 7, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue led 58-51 with 5:29 to go, but Ohio State closed the game on 13-5 run, retaking a 62-60 lead on Wesson’s banked 3-pointer 1:13 to go.

Twenty-four seconds later, Vincent Edwards answered with a three-point play that gave Purdue the lead.

But on the Buckeyes’ final possession, they grabbed two offensive rebounds — the second being Bates-Diep’s putback to win it.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ come-from-behind victory just turned the Big Ten back into an interesting race. A loss would have left Ohio State two games behind Purdue and down a tiebreaker. Now, the Buckeyes have a share of the lead and own the tiebreaker over Purdue with less than two weeks to go.

Purdue: The hottest team in America just kept finding ways to win — until their shooting touch went awry Wednesday. Make no mistake, Purdue remains one of the nation’s best teams and still could win a second straight conference crown. But losing this one, on the same night No. 1 Villanova also lost, hurts.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Heads home to face struggling Iowa on Saturday.

Purdue: Will try to keep its perfect road record intact at No. 4 Michigan State on Saturday.