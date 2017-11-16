No. 9 Notre Dame seeking rebound against Navy, who has options at QB

Navy (6-3) at No. 9 Notre Dame (8-2, CFP No. 8)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Ch. 5)

Line: Notre Dame by 17 1/2

Series record: Notre Dame leads 76-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Irish hope to rebound from last Saturday night’s 41-8 loss at Miami, which derailed their chances for a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame needs to beat both Navy and Stanford to get to 10 victories and a major bowl, but needs a lot help to sneak into the top four. For bowl-eligible Navy, which can’t play in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, beating Notre Dame is always a big deal.

KEY MATCHUP

Over the years, Navy’s option attack has provided Notre Dame’s coaching staffs many sleepless nights. Indeed, first-year coordinator Mike Elko devoted part of Notre Dame’s Oct. 14 open date before USC to Navy’s offense, which leads the nation with its 369.8 rushing yards per game and in time of possession at 35:47.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Navy: The quarterback. Last week in 43-40 victory over SMU, 5-foot-9, 185-pound Malcolm Perry rushed for 282 of Navy’s 559 yards before rolling an ankle in the fourth quarter. If he can’t go, one of two juniors — Garret Lewis or Zach Abey — will.

Notre Dame: LB Te’von Coney. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior leads the team in tackles (83), tackles for loss (11) and is tied for first in sacks (three).

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up during a game against the Miami Hurricanes on November 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

FACTS & FIGURES

Navy prevailed last season in Jacksonville, 28-27, running out the final 7:28 after taking the lead for good with 16-play drive that ate up 9:00. . Teams have met every season since 1927 and Navy was the opponent when Notre Dame Stadium was dedicated on Oct. 11, 1930, with 26-2 Irish win. . Notre Dame won FBS-record 43 straight from 1964-2006, but Navy is 4-6 since streak ended with 46-44 triple-overtime win in 2007 at South Bend. . Don’t let their transposed last names fool you: Navy junior OT Adam Amosa-Tagovailoa and Notre Dame freshman DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa are brothers. . Navy’s three losses came on consecutive Saturdays to No. 18 Memphis (30-27), No. 14 UCF (31-21) and defending AAC champion Temple (34-26).