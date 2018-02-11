No Bull – life is better for Lauri Markkanen when Kris Dunn is on the floor

Fred Hoiberg doesn’t need to see the numbers to know the obvious.

Lauri Markkanen is better when Kris Dunn is on the court alongside of him. A simple eye test by the Bulls coach says that. Make it screams that.

The numbers?

Just further support of how well Dunn and Markkanen were developing together before the point guard went into the concussion protocol more than three weeks ago.

The seven previous games leading up to Dunn’s injury on Jan. 17, Markkanen was averaging 19.4 points per game and sported a field goal percentage of 51 percent. The 7-foot rookie was getting 13.5 shots per game and converting on 6.8 of them.

Not only were Dunn and Markkanen building something significant, but doing so late in games, emerging as a one-two punch in crunch time.

The last seven games in which Markkanen has played without Dunn has been a much different look and feel.

He’s getting slightly less touches – down to 12.4 per game – but he’s obviously not getting the ball in the spots on the floor that he’s most comfortable, with his scoring average down to 13.8 per game and his field goal percentage at 43 percent in that span.

“Kris Dunn has done a great job, especially late in games, of either attacking or if Lauri’s man helps out, he makes that on-time, on-target pass,’’ Hoiberg said. “And he’s done a really good job of that.’’

With Dunn sidelined, Zach LaVine has been taking over a lot of the two-man action with Markkanen, and while the two have shown flashes, LaVine’s mentality is more score first.

That was on full display Friday night against Minnesota, where LaVine and Jimmy Butler basically turned the final minutes into a good old fashioned game of one-on-one. Because of LaVine’s ability to create his own shot, Markkanen was more afterthought in the win.

The pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop actions were there, but even when Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t have a defender hugging Markkanen, LaVine wasn’t exactly looking to give the ball up.

“They haven’t played a lot together,’’ Hoiberg said of the LaVine and Markkanen combination. “The last game [against Minnesota], Zach had one of those stretches where the only thing he was looking at was the rim, and he should have the way he had it going.

“In the two-man action he had with Lauri, a lot of times [Markkanen] was popping open and Zach will make those plays. We’ll continue to watch those on film and get better at that, but the way Zach had it rolling the other night, he needed to look to be aggressive and did a great job closing that game for us.’’

The good news in all of this is Hoiberg feels like he’s about to have more options. LaVine has watched his minutes restrictions loosen as he recovers from anterior cruciate ligament surgery last year. More importantly, Dunn is closer to getting through the protocol, and could even play a game before the All-Star Break.

“As Zach gets more comfortable playing with Lauri, and we get Kris back, we’re going to have a lot of options out there to make plays,’’ Hoiberg said. “A lot of nights it will be who has it going? [Against Minnesota] that was obviously Zach, but yeah, again, I’m excited to get Kris back.’’

Likely not as much as Markkanen.