No comeback this time: NIU falls to UAB in Boca Raton Bowl
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Northern Illinois, champion of the MAC, saw its season come to an end with a 37-13 loss to UAB on Tuesday at the Boca Raton Bowl.
Quarterback Marcus Childers was 22-for-29 for179 yards for NIU (8-6).
Tre Harbison had the Huskies’ only touchdown, a one-yard run with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 10-7.
NIU trailed 27-10 at halftime. In the MAC Championship game against Buffalo, NIU trailed 22-10 at half but rallied to win 30-29.
Quarterback Tyler Johnson was 17-for-28 fir 373 yards and four touchdowns for UAB (11-3). Xavier Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards and touchdowns of 70, 46 and 66 yards.