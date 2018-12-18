No comeback this time: NIU falls to UAB in Boca Raton Bowl

Northern Illinois, champion of the MAC, saw its season come to an end with a 37-13 loss to UAB on Tuesday at the Boca Raton Bowl.

Quarterback Marcus Childers was 22-for-29 for179 yards for NIU (8-6).

Tre Harbison had the Huskies’ only touchdown, a one-yard run with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 10-7.

NIU trailed 27-10 at halftime. In the MAC Championship game against Buffalo, NIU trailed 22-10 at half but rallied to win 30-29.

Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ORG XMIT: FLLS110

Quarterback Tyler Johnson was 17-for-28 fir 373 yards and four touchdowns for UAB (11-3). Xavier Ubosi had seven catches for 227 yards and touchdowns of 70, 46 and 66 yards.