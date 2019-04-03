No comparison: Cubs’ Joe Maddon happy for Francona, ‘confident’ own deal to come

ATLANTA – Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he’s happy for Terry Francona but that the Cleveland manager’s two-year contract extension has no bearing on the way he looks at his own lame-duck status with the Cubs.

“I’ve never compared myself to other people. I don’t think that’s a healthy way to go about your business,” said Maddon, who’s in the final, $6 million season of his original five-year contract with the club. “I’m very confident all this stuff’s going to work it’s way through in due time.”

Cubs president Theo Epstein said over the winter that the team will wait until the end of the season to consider extension talks.

“I’m in a pretty good spot,” said Maddon, whose team beat Francona’s Indians in the 2016 World Series and who has been to the playoffs all four years in Chicago. “I’ve been treated more than well. So I don’t lament or worry about things like that.”

Maddon

Maddon’s status could be influenced by the downward trend of manager salaries at a time candidates with no experience are getting relatively low-paid managerial jobs with contenders.

“That’s out of my control, if people were to perceive things that way,” Maddon said.