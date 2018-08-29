No-fatigue zone: Cubs split pair against Mets, brace for longest trip of year

If anybody was sweating the Cubs’ 10-3 loss to the crap Mets at the end of a long afternoon of baseball Wednesday, it wasn’t the Cubs.

That’s because if there is such a thing as an off day on a game day – a sacrifice for the greater good in a pennant race – it was this one.

Facing the longest road trip of the year and still missing several key roster parts, manager Joe Maddon gave needed rest days to regulars Javy Baez, Jason Heyward and Daniel Murphy.

It came on a day he already had a sixth starter, Alex Mills, inserted into the mix to give the regular five in the rotation a break nine days into a stretch of 23 games in 23 days.

Willson Contreras and the Cubs open a stretch of 11 games in 11 days in four cities, starting Thursday in Atlanta.

The Cubs already had a game in hand Wednesday, thanks to Ben Zobrist’s 11th-inning single for a 2-1 win to finish the game suspended after nine innings by rain Tuesday night.

After a quick turnaround to start the scheduled game, a first-inning grand slam by Todd Frazier put the Mets in the driver’s seat. And by the time it was done, Maddon refused to use the regulars off his bench to hit and started looking ahead at the most grueling 11 days of the season.

“I just preferred doing it this way today,” said Maddon, whose club had opened a season-high 4½-game division lead with the seven-game winning streak that Frazier and the Mets eventually snapped.

“I don’t feel fatigued. I don’t think the guys to, either,” Maddon said. “And that was the whole point, to not feel fatigued going into this stretch.”

The 11-game trip includes stops in four cities, including a rainout-caused makeup game in Atlanta Thursday against the NL East leaders – giving the Cubs the rare privilege of playing three consecutive days in three different cities for the first time in nine years.

They open a three-game series Friday against the contending Phillies and then head to Milwaukee for a Labor Day afternoon opener of a three-game series against the rival Brewers. The trip concludes with four in Washington against Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals.

“The good thing is we’re playing a lot of good teams that we’re going to see potentially in the first or second round of the playoffs,” said Anthony Rizzo, the reigning National League Player of the Week, who’s on a 15-for-27 (.556) tear over the last eight games. “It’s good to see them later in the season to kind of gauge them.”

They’ll see the Braves’ top pitcher, Mike Foltynewicz, Thursday, with Mike Montgomery rejoining the rotation from the disabled list (shoulder) for the Cubs.

And while they’ll miss ex-teammate Jake Arrieta in Philadelphia over the weekend, Phillies ace Aaron Nola, a Cy Young contender, was moved up in the rotation to face the Cubs and Jon Lester on Sunday.

“It’s an important road trip,” said Ben Zobrist, whose bases-loaded, game-ending single earlier Wednesday gave the Cubs’ their seventh walkoff win of the year. “If we can play strong through the weekend against some good teams, hopefully that’ll set us up going against Milwaukee and later in the road trip.

“Especially that first half of the road trip we really have to kind of just assert ourselves in the solid place we’re at in the division.”

One thing’s for sure. Barring injury, you won’t see another lineup the rest of the way with David Bote at shortstop and Tommy La Stella at third – certainly not before a potential clincher.

Wednesday’s lineup also included Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff for the first time since June 10 of last year – which had been his only appearance there since getting demoted out of that spot in mid-May after the failed experiment to replace Dexter Fowler.

But, hey, no fatigue.

“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Zobrist said. “There’s definitely a few guys still grinding, but as a team I think we feel good. We feel upbeat and excited about where we’re headed.”