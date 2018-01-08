No head coaching experience for Matt Nagy is nothing new for Bears

Even by assistant coach standards, Matt Nagy comes to the Bears with little experience.

He’ll fit right in.

The Bears have now hired 16 head coaches in a franchise history that dates to 1920. Of those, only two had ever previously served as a head coach – Paddy Driscoll, who took over for George Halas for two years, from 1956-57, and John Fox.

The Bears named Matt Nagy their head coach Monday. (AP)

Driscoll went 14-9, while Fox won the same 14 games in three years before being fired a week ago.

Marc Trestman was the last offensive coordinator hired to run the Bears. He lasted two years.

Nagy comes to the Bears after only one season as the Chiefs’ solo offensive coordinator. He began calling plays in December, with great success, until the Chiefs lost to the Titans on Saturday in the wild card round of the playoffs.