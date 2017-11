No ISP ranges to open for sighting in shotguns: Illinois deer hunters

View from a deer stand during Illinois firearm deer season in 2016. Credit: Dale Bowman

In a break with tradition, the Illinois State Police will not open ranges prior to Illinois’ firearm deer season for deer hunters to sight in their shotguns.

When asked, M/Sgt. Matt Boerwinkle emailed this, “The ISP is not planning to open the ranges this year for sighting shotguns.”