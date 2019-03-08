No mimes, no bounce houses, no problem for Cubs this spring

MESA, Ariz. – Almost four weeks into Cubs spring training, and not a single deejay, mime or flamingo can be found.

What in the name of Barnum & Bailey is going on at Cubs camp this year?

“I don’t really like mimes so I don’t mind those never showing up again,” Cubs veteran pitcher Jon Lester said. “And I’m not a big magic person. So I don’t mind skipping out on the magician or the mime.

“But the zoo was pretty cool.”

Maddon with the 1976 Dodge van he drove on the field during spring training 2016.

Maybe it’s that new urgency and edge the players are supposed to have since getting eliminated so suddenly in the wild-card game. Maybe this young team is just starting to outgrow the shtick and the sideshows.

“Maybe it’s my fault,” said manager Joe Maddon, who one morning in spring training a few years ago drove his pimped-out 1976 Dodge Van onto a practice field wearing a tie-dyed shirt and bandana.

“I’ve got a lot of [stuff] going on.”

Maddon swears the lack of spring sideshows isn’t about the new so-called hands-on return to coaching he’s undertaking this year after postseason disappointments the last two years.

Certainly, the departures of bench coach Dave Martinez – the Chong to Maddon’s Cheech in the van that morning – and “Bounce House” Tommy La Stella over the last 17 months doesn’t help.

Martinez was hired as Nationals manager and brought camels to camp his first spring with the Nats last year. La Stella, the infielder traded to the Angels over the winter, engaged in a prank war with the front office last year that included having a bouncy house inflated over the adjoining parking spots of team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

But everybody knows it’s the Maddon Show, going back to his days of pythons in the clubhouse and cockatoos on his shoulder as manager in Tampa Bay.

“And everybody’s asking me when it’s going to happen,” Maddon said.

That included former Reds great Eric Davis, who caught Maddon coming off the field the other day when the Cubs played the Reds and asked him, “When are you bringing out the snakes?”

But don’t mistake a lack of sideshows for some sudden switch to Cubs boot camp.

One first-time visitor to camp Thursday had apparently read that no magicians had shown up and asked Maddon why camp wasn’t as loose this year.

“That’s your perception,” Maddon said.

In fact, players seem as engaged and loose as recent springs even with a largely new coaching staff for the second consecutive year. New bench coach Mark Loretta already is a favorite by all accounts; Yu Darvish has gone from quiet and standoffish last year to constantly smiling and dropping one-liners in his second year.

“I feel like our guys are in good places right now,” said Lester, who acknowledges that a core of players heading into its fifth year together might not need distractions as much as past springs – might not even want them as much.

“Our camp has been really smooth,” he said. “I think with all the stuff that transpired last year and how it ended, guys are coming in ready and maybe with a little bit different mindset. I think it’s been great.”

Maybe that goes back to what Lester said the night the Cubs were eliminated, that sometimes it’s good to “get your [blank] knocked in the dirt.”

“It’s a good thing. It motivates people,” he said. “You can see some of these younger guys putting it into the next gear of their career. I’m excited to see them take that next step.”

Meanwhile, he and everybody else are waiting for Maddon’s next step.

“There’s a lot of pressure there, man,” Maddon said, laughing. “A lot of pressure. T-shirts, animals, bouncy things – that’s the real pressure. The game itself, no pressure. But all this ancillary stuff, god dang, I’ve got to think about this stuff.”