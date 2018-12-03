No NFL team claims ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt
Unsurprisingly, former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on waivers Monday. He is now a free agent.
Hunt was cut Friday after video surfaced on him assaulting shoving and kicking a woman in February.
Once he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Friday he became unlikely to play a snap this year. He’s facing a likely suspension.
Hunt played for Bears coach Nagy in Kansas City last year, and knows quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Nagy said Sunday that the “entire situation is unfortunate for everybody involved.”