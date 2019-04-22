No regrets, apologies from White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson

BALTIMORE – Tim Anderson could have appealed his one-game suspension for using a word deemed too unsavory for a major league baseball playing field. But he is having such a great start to the season, he didn’t want to do anything to distract from it.

“I would just rather flush it and keep going,” he said. “I have too many positive things going on to be worried about that one thing for how long? Because it would have dragged on for another week or two if I appealed. I just didn’t want to go through that process. Instead I sat out, took my one game, took some rest and come back. It’s flushed.”

Anderson was suspended one game and fined by MLB for his conduct in the melee that ensued after he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Royals Wednesday. His bat flip started it all, but he was ejected by umpire Joe West and reprimanded by the league for using the N-word, although the league didn’t specify the reason.

But Anderson’s choice of words in the heat of the moment is what prompted the discipline. Anderson is African-American, and Royals pitcher Brad Keller, who hit him with the pitch, is white.

As Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, an African American said, Anderson was using “normal slang trash talk in our culture.” Anderson agrees and said he was not out of line.

“People don’t know what we go through as black men,” he told the Sun-Times Monday. “And they don’t know exactly where we come from being a black man, and the culture of being a black man. What I said was one of those things that happens when black men get mad. When we’re angry, that’s like the go-to word. That lets them know that this guy is serious. It’s a culture thing. I didn’t mean anything by it, but that’s just in my language.’’

An appeal could have broadened the discussion by forcing MLB to explain its actions, but Anderson said he was concerned that letting it simmer would affect the hot start he’s having — an American League leading .418 average, AL-best nine stolen bases in nine attempts and ranking among league leaders in on-base (.443) and slugging (.642) percentage.

Anderson doubled leading off the fifth inning against Orioles right-hander David Hess, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on James McCann’s three-run homer to give the Sox a 3-0 lead. Jose Abreu’s RBI single made it 4-0.

“I don’t worry about it and I want to move on,” he said. “I didn’t want to deal with it any more. I don’t want to talk about it no more.”