No ride into sunset yet for John Lackey, who plans to pitch in 2018

Looks like Jon Lester is going to have to do the whole John Lackey sendoff-tribute thing all over again.

Lackey, the right-hander who appeared to be riding off into the sunset after the Cubs were eliminated from the playoffs three weeks ago, has wheeled his horse around and decided to pitch again in 2018, after all, according to a report by Jon Heyman of Fanragsports.com, citing sources.

So much for Cubs rotation mate Lester’s emotional clubhouse tribute the night the Cubs clinched the division in St. Louis, to “one of the best teammates, one of the best people, I’ve ever got to play with.”

Lackey, who turned 39 last month, remained publicly undecided and mum on the subject as the Cubs played into two rounds of the postseason and scattered for the winter.

Heeeeeeee's back. John Lackey, 39, plans to pitch again in 2018, according to a report.

Finishing as a reliever during the playoffs – where he gave up a walkoff homer to the Dodgers’ Justin Turner in his first postseason call from the bullpen – Lackey does not appear to be a fit for the Cubs in 2018, even for one season.

Lackey went 23-20 with a 3.94 ERA in 59 starts and a relief appearance for the Cubs the last three seasons and is a three-time World Series winner with three different teams – including the 2016 Cubs.

