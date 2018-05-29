No walks, but Lucas Giolito hit hard in White Sox’ lates loss

CLEVELAND — At the end of the day, Lucas Giolito’s earned run average was right where it was when it began, which wasn’t a good thing.

The struggling White Sox right-hander, who came into the Sox game against the Indians at Progressive Field with the worst ERA in the major leagues at 7.53, left with the same number after giving up five runs on nine hits over six innings in the Indians’ 7-3 victory.

The good news: Giolito, 23, did not walk a batter, which worth noting since he came into the game averaging 6.8 per nine innings, the second worst ratio in the majors. He struck out three and finished with 62 strikes thrown over 98 pitches.

The bad: The Indians peppered Giolito (3-6) with steady, hard contact, getting home runs from Michael Brantley (18-game hitting streak) in the third inning and Jose Ramirez (16th homer) in the fifth and doubles from Ramirez and Greg Allen. The Indians posted two runs in the first, one in the third and two in the fifth, with Giolito avoiding the big inning enough to keep himself in the game for six innings.

Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches against the Indians during the first inning at Progressive Field on May 29, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

The Sox fell to 16-36, losing for the fifth time in the last six games. They close out their three-game series hoping to avoid a sweep Wednesday afternoon with Reynaldo Lopez facing Corey Kluber. The AL Central leading Indians are 28-25.

Tim Anderson’s RBI single against Mike Clevinger (3-2, 3.14) in the second accounted for the Sox’ first run.

Daniel Palka (2-for-4) hit his fifth homer in the ninth. Palka is batting .326 with two homers, two triples and six RBI over his last 11 games. Trayce Thompson blooped a two-out RBI double in the ninth.