Ex-UNC player’s estate sues ACC, NCAA over concussions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives of a former North Carolina football player’s estate are suing the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA, saying they ignored the dangers of concussions and it led to his death.

Sandra LaMountain and Noah Hoffman brought the 39-page lawsuit on behalf of Ryan Hoffman’s estate and filed it Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.

They allege negligence, breach of express contract and unjust enrichment. They argue that both groups failed to protect and promote the safety and well-being of the players, and breached a contract with the players by failing to properly educate and warn them of the long-term risks of concussions.

They request class-action status and a jury trial, and seek damages that include past, present and future medical expenses, lost future earnings and other out-of-pocket expenses.

A Former UNC football player's estate is suing the NCAA and the ACC. | Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Spokeswomen for the ACC and NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.