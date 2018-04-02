Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Dr. Elizabeth Pector found her northern shrike on Feb. 26 at Springbrook Prairie in Naperville. “I haven’t seen one for three years and I’ve spent many hours since November trying to track one down, and discovered many interesting new forest preserves in the process,’’ she emailed. Speaking of interesting, google northern shrikes, whose Latin name means “butcher watchman.’’
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: “If someone wanted to open a tackle store, where do you think would be the best spot or what area needs one?’’ Jeff Baffa
A: I assumed Baffa meant a bait/tackle store and said LaSalle Lake, which desperately needs a full-service shop and shuttle service. I would love to hear other suggestions.
LAST WORD
“How long can a perch live?’’ “Until somebody catches it.’’
Steve Robillard, Lake Michigan Program biologist, answering a question Tuesday during the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant “Lake Michigan Workshop’’ at North Point Marina; Robillard’s workmate Dan Makauskas said they have aged perch to 21 years.
BIG NUMBER
3: Chairman’s Elite designation by Ducks Unlimited for chapters that raise at least $1 million in grassroots income for DU’s conservation mission. That includes once again the West Suburban chapter out of LaGrange.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Saturday-Sunday: Second statewide youth turkey hunt
Saturday: Inland trout season opens
FISH GATHERING
Monday: Discussion of Braidwood and Clinton lakes, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m., click here for details.
HUNTER SAFETY
April 14-15: Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com.
April 26 and 28: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net. . . . Newark, (815) 210-4995.
May 4-5: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com.
FISHING SEMINAR
Saturday: Spring Fishing Seminar fundraiser to benefit veteran medical programs, Capt. Bob Bachler, Capt. Pat Harrison, Jim “Crappie Professor’’ Kopjo, Joshua W. Harris Memorial VFW Post, Brookfield, $15, doors open 9 a.m., (708) 485-9670
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
Saturday: Will County Cutters banquet, Beecher Amvets Hall. Click here for info or contact Troy Claus, (708) 946-3537.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com.
Saturday: Weekend navigator,Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com.
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Wauconda, Winston Tumaneng, classes@uscgafoxlake.com.
TREE COURSE
Saturday: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers.
SHOWTIME
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
