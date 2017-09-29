Northwestern bball supports Julia Louis-Dreyfus during cancer battle

Seinfeld actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced this week that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer and since then, she’s received an overwhelming amount of support from various celebrities and fans.

Northwestern men’s basketball is also joining Dreyfus’s team.

The Wildcats posted on Twitter: “You’ve been there for us. Now we’re here for you.”

Dreyfus’s son Charlie Hall plays for the Wildcats and she was spotted at several games last season wearing Wildcat purple and cheering on the team.

Dreyfus made her diagnosis announcement on Twitter Thursday with a powerful message.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Dreyfus posted a picture of the saying.